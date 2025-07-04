Four-legged friends and five-figure fines: property stories you might have missed
Inside Conveyancing
A look at the challenges surrounding lease terms, taxes and overall rising costs, which can affect both commercial buyers and vendors during negotiations.
Estate Agent Today
Market consolidation in the conveyancing sector is creating a strain on the average caseloads for law firms, research suggests.
The Law Society
The UK government’s new industrial strategy outlines its economic plans for the next 10 years, with some big implications for legal services.
Property Wire
Only one legal challenge will be permitted on decisions on major infrastructure in a bid to reduce building delays, the UK government has announced.
Property Industry Eye
A year after it became law, the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act is still welcomed by property professionals in principle – but confusion and delay have left many in limbo.
The Law Society Gazette
Research shows that firms offering fixed prices are ‘significantly cheaper’ than those working off fee estimates, with the difference most notable in conveyancing.
The Negotiator
The UK government's decision to drop a requirement for tenants to have insurance for pets from the Renters’ Rights Bill is condemned by the property sector.
Letting Agent Today
Changes to tenancy agreements and possession rules may come into effect this year but more complex elements, such as the landlord and agent database, are expected later.
The Law Society Gazette
Three conveyancing firms have been fined by the Solicitors Regulation Authority over anti-money laundering breaches.
Mortgage Strategy
With the number of homes listed for sale at a 10-year high, industry experts are gauging where house prices will go next.
