Turning Learning into Action for Resilience: UNITAR Alumni Drive Inclusive Early Warning System in the Solomon Islands

This game-changing technology delivers rapid, secure emergency alerts to all mobile users without requiring phone numbers or internet access, ensuring privacy, visibility, and reliability in preparedness and response situations.

The national initiative is led by the GSM Association (GSMA) and Pacific Islands Telecommunications Association (PITA) in close coordination with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) under Pillar 3 - Warning Dissemination and Communication of the Early Warning for All Initiative.

This technology has many applications ranging from alerting use for natural hazards, disease outbreaks, infrastructure damage, and major traffic accidents, to name a few. Working closely with key national stakeholders, including the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), Meteorological Service, Government ICT Services, and mobile network operators (MNOs) ensures a stronger coordinated approach to national disaster risk reduction efforts.

This launch embodies what it means to translate the UNITAR training programme and peer-to-peer learning into action and ensure that remote and vulnerable communities are not left behind in times of crisis.

― Rachel Nunn, UNITAR Training Alumna (The Solomon Islands)

The Solomon Islands, an archipelago prone to severe seismic and weather events, often faces communication and coordination challenges when disasters strike. According to the team, this newly launched mobile cell-broadcast technology will allow alerting authorities to send real-time alerts to mobile phones, improving the speed and accuracy of information dissemination, emergency response, and risk reduction efforts.

The UNITAR Early Warning Systems programme helped tremendously to prepare me to contribute to the GSMA pilot project in the Solomon Islands. It enhanced my understanding of the fundamental principles behind effective early warning systems, while also highlighting the importance of community-focused approaches and inclusive communication. Additionally, the insights I gained into end-to-end alerting systems directly supported my role in developing and implementing practical solutions for the Solomon Islands.

The UNITAR EWS program has added much to my confidence and my contribution to effective disaster risk reduction and emergency communication efforts for the Solomon Islands.

–Alex Rilifia, UNITAR Alumnus (The Solomon Islands)