Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market to Hit $500 Million by 2031 Driven by Pet Health & Tech Advances

Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market Research, 2031

An animals are imaged using veterinary ultrasonography equipment for general imaging, disease monitoring, and pregnancy detection.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to diagnosing and monitoring the health of our beloved animal companions, modern veterinary medicine has a powerful ally: animal ultrasound. This non-invasive imaging technique has revolutionized the way veterinarians investigate and treat a wide range of conditions in animals. From pregnancy detection to identifying internal injuries and diseases, animal ultrasound offers a window into the hidden world of our furry, feathery, and scaly friends. The global animal/veterinary ultrasound market was valued at $0.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $0.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.► Don't Miss Out “Download Your Exclusive Sample PDF Report” Now:Animal ultrasound employs sound waves to create real-time images of the internal structures and organs of animals. Similar to the technology used in human medicine, a transducer is gently placed on the animal's skin, emitting high-frequency sound waves that bounce back and are translated into visual images on a monitor. A Multitude of Applications: The applications of animal ultrasound are vast and encompass various species, from small companion animals to large farm animals and exotic creatures. Veterinarians rely on this imaging modality for a myriad of purposes, including:1. Pregnancy Diagnosis: Animal ultrasound is a valuable tool for determining if an animal is pregnant, estimating gestational age, and monitoring fetal development.2. Abdominal Assessment: By examining the liver, kidneys, spleen, and other abdominal organs, veterinarians can detect abnormalities such as tumors, cysts, or organ enlargement.3. Cardiac Evaluation: Animal ultrasound allows for detailed visualization of the heart, enabling veterinarians to assess cardiac function, detect abnormalities, and monitor conditions such as heart disease.4. Musculoskeletal Imaging: Injuries, fractures, and joint problems can be identified through ultrasound imaging, aiding in treatment planning and rehabilitation.5. Guided Procedures: Animal ultrasound can guide veterinarians during procedures such as biopsies, fluid sampling, and needle aspirations, enhancing accuracy and reducing risks. 