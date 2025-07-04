Save Earth Mission Unveils Global Vision; Announces Tree Plantation Campaign Across 60+ Countries

Photograph from the Stage at Save Earth Mission's Global Vision Unveiling Event Sandeep Choudhary Speaking at Save Earth Mission Global Vision Unveiling Event

AHMEDABAD , INDIA, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Save Earth Mission successfully concluded its much-anticipated Grand Vision Unveiling event at GIFT City Club in Ahmedabad. The event marked a significant milestone in the organization’s global climate movement, bringing together international delegates, environmental experts, corporate leaders, students, and nonprofit representatives to align on urgent, sustainable climate solutions.In his keynote address, Sandeep Choudhary , President of Save Earth Mission – India, emphasized the importance of global unity and human responsibility in addressing climate change. He stated, “Let’s act like a human, live like a human, and stand united as humans — for one common cause: a cleaner, greener Earth.” His address resonated with attendees, reinforcing the organization’s vision for collective climate action and restoration.One of the major announcements made during the event was the launch of a global tree plantation campaign scheduled to begin in August 2025. This initiative will see participation from over 60 countries in a synchronized effort to promote reforestation and environmental restoration. The campaign is designed to support Save Earth Mission’s ambitious target of planting 30 billion trees by the year 2040. It will focus on region-specific indigenous species selection to preserve local biodiversity, the implementation of real-time geo-tagged monitoring for transparency and tracking, and partnerships with governments, institutions, corporations, and local communities to drive inclusive participation.Dr. Ajay Desai, International Advisor – Corporate Affairs at Save Earth Mission, highlighted the role of corporate engagement in achieving meaningful progress. He noted, “The Grand Vision lays a practical foundation for climate-positive action. Corporate participation is critical to achieving these shared environmental goals.” His statement reflected the broader call for businesses to step forward as key allies in sustainability efforts.The event also featured demonstrations of Save Earth Mission’s technology platforms, including AI-powered tools for climate data analytics and real-time environmental monitoring. Delegates were introduced to the campaign’s official communication materials and the organization’s digital dashboards designed to track tree growth and carbon impact in participating regions.Save Earth Mission’s Global Vision Unveiling event has reinforced its commitment to actionable climate leadership. With its global tree plantation campaign commencing in over 60 countries this August, the organization is mobilizing a truly international movement for environmental restoration and sustainability. The official hashtags for the campaign are: #OneTreeOneWorld, #EkPedGlobalMission, #EarthUnited, and #EkPedMaaKeNaam.

