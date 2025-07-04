Leading Factor Driving the Bradykinesia Market in 2025: Rising Neurological Disorders Fueling The Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the recent years, the bradykinesia market size has experienced considerable growth. The market is predicted to escalate from $3 billion in 2024 to $3.41 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to various factors such as increasing number of movement disorder clinics, rising burden of post-stroke motor complications, prevalence of hereditary neurodegenerative disorders, augmented number of clinical trials for bradykinesia-related therapies, and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

What Is The Bradykinesia Market Growth Forecast?

Looking ahead, the bradykinesia market size is projected to see rapid growth. By 2029, it's predicted to reach $5.64 billion, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.4%. This optimistic forecast is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of Parkinson's disease globally, increasing incidence of neurological disorders, aging population vulnerable to neurodegenerative diseases, increasing awareness and early diagnosis of bradykinesia, and expansion of diagnostic capabilities in emerging economies.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Bradykinesia Market Growth?

Fueling the growth of the bradykinesia market in the coming years is the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. These are medical conditions that influence the brain, spinal cord, or nerves, leading to disruptions in movement, sensation, cognition, or other bodily functions. An aging global population and the consequential rise in age-related brain changes contribute toward an elevated risk of nervous system conditions. This rise in the number of neurological disorders is fueling the demand for bradykinesia treatment, as many of these conditions cause slow or reduced movement.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Bradykinesia Market?

An eclectic range of companies such as AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Medtronic Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Biogen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Lundbeck AS, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orion Corporation, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Impel NeuroPharma, Annovis Bio Inc., BlueRock Therapeutics LLC, NeuroDerm Ltd., Cerevance LLC, Sage Therapeutics, Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. are currently operating in the bradykinesia market.

How Is The Bradykinesia Market Segmented?

The bradykinesia market report uncovers a detailed segmentation analysis:

1 By Combination Therapy: Mono-Therapy, Combination Therapy

2 By Disease Severity: Early-Stage Parkinson's, Advanced-Stage Parkinson's

3 By Symptom Management: Bradykinesia, Tremors, Rigidity

Subsegments:

1 By Mono-Therapy: Levodopa, Dopamine Agonists, MAO-B Inhibitors, Anticholinergics, Amantadine

2 By Combination Therapy: Levodopa And Carbidopa, Levodopa And COMT Inhibitors, Dopamine Agonists And MAO-B Inhibitors, Levodopa And MAO-B Inhibitors, Triple Therapy.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Bradykinesia Market?

Reflecting on the regional landscapes, North America was the largest region in the bradykinesia market in 2024 whilst Asia-Pacific is expected to register as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the bradykinesia market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

