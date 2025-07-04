The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Key Growth Driver for Bakuchiol Market 2025: Rising Demand for Natural, Chemical-Free Ingredients & Wellness

It will grow to $1.48 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.” — The Business Research Company

Encouraging consumer shift towards natural and plant-based skincare ingredients promises strong growth for the bakuchiol market. The market size, which showed promising signs of growth from $0.93 billion in 2024 to $1.02 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.0%, is set to see more victories in coming years. This impressive growth can be attributed to rising awareness of the side-effects of synthetic retinol products and a startling rise in the demand for anti-aging skincare solutions that cause fewer irritations. The increasing adoption of cruelty-free and clean beauty products and the rising popularity of multi-functional skincare formulations also played essential roles in this positive trajectory.

What Is The Bakuchiol Market Growth Forecast?

Projecting forward, the bakuchiol market size reveals a robust growth opportunity. It is expected to grow to a promising $1.48 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period points to the growing influence of social media and beauty influencers promoting bakuchiol, together with increasing penetration of online retail platforms for skincare products. Unisex consumer segments seeking natural skincare alternatives and a notable rise in investment in R&D for innovative bakuchiol-based formulations also promise good news for the market size.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Bakuchiol Market Growth?

Undeniably, the increasing shift towards organic products is set to supercharge the growth of the bakuchiol market, moving forward. As organic products are derived from naturally grown ingredients, free from synthetic chemicals, fertilizers, and genetically modified organisms GMOs, the increasing demand can be ascribed to growing consumer awareness about health and environmental benefits. Bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to retinol lends support to this organic shift, aligning with clean beauty standards through its natural origin and gentle, non-synthetic formulation.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Bakuchiol Market?

In the panoramic bakuchiol market landscape, key industry players include Trilogy Limited, Paula's Choice, Revolution Beauty Limited, Omorovicza Cosmetics Limited, JSHealth Vitamins, Kora Organics, DIME Beauty, Juicy Chemistry, Herbivore Botanicals, Ole Henriksen, Medik8, Biossance, BYBI Beauty, Good Molecules, Alpyn Beauty, Oskia Skincare, REN Clean Skincare, Naturium, Bondi Sands, Wildcrafted Organics

How Is The Bakuchiol Market Segmented?

The bakuchiol market covered in this report is segmented into numerous categories – from product type serums, oils, creams, and other types, and source natural, synthetic, to distribution channels online retail, supermarkets or hypermarkets, specialty stores, and other distribution channels. It also looks into application skincare, haircare, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and end-user individuals, professional use, commercial brands.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Bakuchiol Market?

In terms of geographies, it's intriguing to note that North America was the largest region in the bakuchiol market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Our meticulous report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

