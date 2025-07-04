eSoftTools Launches Enhanced NSF to PST Converter Software for Faster, Safer Lotus Notes‑to‑Outlook Migration

eSoftTools NSF to PST Converter Software NSF to PST Converter

Convert NSF to PST easily with eSoftTools NSF to PST Converter. Fast, secure migration of emails, contacts & more. Try free demo—25 items/folder!

COLUMBIA ILLINOIS, IL, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eSoftTools, a leading provider of data‑conversion and email‑recovery utilities, today announced the latest version of its eSoftTools NSF to PST Converter Software, delivering even stronger performance and accuracy for organizations and individuals moving from IBM Notes (Lotus Notes) to Microsoft Outlook.The upgraded release introduces a revamped conversion engine that converts large NSF databases to PST format up to 40 percent faster, while maintaining 100 percent email integrity—metadata, attachments, folder hierarchy, and rich‑text formatting included.“Migrating email data shouldn’t be a gamble,” said Richard Evans, Product Manager at eSoftTools. “Our team focused on speed, precision, and user experience so that anyone—from IT pros to everyday users—can convert NSF to PST without downtime or data loss.”Key Features->1. Batch Conversion – Export multiple NSF files to PST in a single session.2. Advanced Preview Panel – View emails, contacts, calendars, tasks, and journals before conversion to ensure complete accuracy.3. Selective Export & Date Filters – Migrate specific folders or time‑range data to keep PST files lean and organized.4. Encrypted NSF Support – Automatically handles password‑protected or encrypted databases without repeated prompts.5. Built‑in Recovery Mode – Repair corrupted NSF files and convert the recovered items directly to PST.6. Wide Compatibility – Supports IBM Notes 6.0–12.x, Outlook 2010–2024, and all Windows editions, including Windows 11.7. Convert NSF to PST Quickly – Optimized engine reduces processing time for large mailboxes.8. Lotus Notes to Outlook Migration Made Easy – Intuitive wizard helps non‑technical users migrate email, contacts, and calendars in just a few clicks.9. Secure Email Converter Tool – No internet connection required; all processing occurs locally to safeguard sensitive information.Pricing & Availability->eSoftTools NSF to PST Converter Software is available now in three licensing tiers—Personal, Corporate, and Technician—starting at $69 USD. A free demo lets users convert and save up to 25 items per folder to evaluate full functionality.About eSoftTools->eSoftTools specializes in data‑conversion, email‑backup, and password‑recovery solutions for leading email platforms. With a decade of experience, the company delivers reliable, user‑centric tools that help businesses and home users manage critical data with confidence.For more information, visit https://www.esofttools.com/nsf-to-pst-converter.html or contact:Media ContacteSoftTools SoftwareEmail: onsite@esofttools.com

How to Convert NSF files to PST?

