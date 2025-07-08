leagend Battery Monitors Featuring App-Based Data Access and Remote Functions

leagend battery monitors BM2 leagend BM6 leagend BM7 leagend battery monitor BMS100

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As battery systems become increasingly integrated with mobile technology, remote monitoring via applications is now essential. leagend Battery Monitors with APP series includes multiple Bluetooth- and wireless-enabled battery monitors that enable real-time viewing, alerts, and historical data logging on smartphones. This product line exemplifies leagend’s commitment to intelligent, low-power, app-centric battery management.Product Line Summaryleagend Battery Monitor with APP collection currently includes:leagend BM2 – 12 V Bluetooth battery monitorleagend BM6 – 12 V monitor with Bluetoothleagend BM7 – 6/12/24 V multi-voltage Bluetooth monitorleagend BMS100 – 12/24 V 4G/Wi-Fi cloud-connected monitorThese devices are part of leagend’s larger battery monitor family, known for ultra-low standby power consumption, ensuring that continuous monitoring does not significantly drain battery systems.Core Functional Features1. App-Based Monitoring and AlertsAll models in the series feature dedicated iOS/Android applications that display real-time parameters such as voltage, current, temperature, State of Charge (SoC), and State of Health (SoH). Users can set high/low thresholds and receive notifications when battery conditions require attention.2. Historical Data Loggingleagend BM2 stores up to 72 days of data locally, recording trip start/end times and usage durations, while its app provides indefinite storage.leagend BM7 extends storage capability to multi-battery systems and offers downloadable historical logs via the app.leagend BMS100 uploads rich data—voltage, internal resistance, CCA, SoC, SoH, temperature—to the cloud for long-term tracking and remote management.3. Multi-Battery and Multi-Voltage Supportleagend BM7 supports 6 V, 12 V, and 24 V systems and can manage up to four monitors simultaneously.leagend BMS100 covers 12/24 V applications with Wi-Fi or 4G connectivity to monitor battery banks remotely.4. Connectivity Spectrumleagend BM2, leagend BM6, and leagend BM7 use Bluetooth for local, in-range access.leagend BMS100 adds Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, enabling remote monitoring via web dashboards and mobile apps.5. Low Circuit Power DrainDesigned for long-term use, these monitors consume around 1–1.5 mA, minimizing impact on battery stand-by levels while maintaining continuous connectivity.Model Highlightsleagend BM2A baseline Bluetooth monitor for 12 V starter batteries, it offers customizable battery percentage-to-voltage calibration, charging system detection, and trip logging. Data remains accessible on-device for 72 days and indefinitely within the app.leagend BM6An enhanced version of leagend BM2, it adds built-in temperature sensing, LiFePO₄ compatibility, and refined diagnostics.leagend BM7Extends voltage support to 6 V, 12 V, and 24 V systems. It supports multi-battery monitoring and robust Bluetooth connectivity.leagend BMS100leagend’s first cloud-connected monitor with 4G SIM and Wi-Fi options. It stores detailed battery parameters—including internal resistance and CCA—and supports real-time data access via web or app, ideal for remote or fleet deployments.Technical Architecture and IntegrationThese monitors attach inline to the battery negative terminal and report data wirelessly to a mobile device or cloud. The app interfaces share a consistent UI across models, allowing multi-device pairing and alerts management. Cloud integration with leagend BMS100 provides a scalable remote monitoring framework with minimal data usage and low power draw.Role in leagend’s Battery Ecosystem The leagend Battery Monitor with APP product line complements leagend’s broader offerings, including precision battery testers, intelligent chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, and thermal imaging devices. Together, they deliver a comprehensive, data-driven methodology for battery lifecycle supervision and predictive maintenance.Operational Application ScenariosThe monitors serve critical roles in sectors that depend on battery-powered systems for reliability and remote oversight. These include fleet and logistics operations, RV and marine applications, industrial backup systems, solar energy installations, and emergency power setups.Founded in 2005, leagend is a leading technology manufacturer focused on developing advanced automotive diagnostic tools and battery management solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio covering OBD II diagnostic devices, high-accuracy battery testers, energy-efficient battery monitoring systems, and intelligent multi-step battery chargers. Designed for automotive, industrial, and energy infrastructure applications, leagend’s products help optimize performance, enhance safety, and support reliable power management worldwide.

