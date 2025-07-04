Biotechnology Equipment Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biotechnology equipment market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, expanding from $64.3 billion in 2024 to a projected $74.83 billion in 2025. This leap, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.4%, can be attributed to factors such as the growth in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, the rise of cell and gene therapies, and the integration of artificial intelligence in biotechnology research. In recent years, the market has been further catalyzed by the increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics and high levels of adoption of automated laboratory systems.

What Is The Biotechnology Market Growth Forecast?

Looking ahead, the biotechnology equipment market is anticipated to maintain this trajectory of rapid growth. Projections estimate that it will reach $135.91 billion in 2029, displaying a steady CAGR of 16.1%. This unprecedented growth is expected to be driven by significant investments in life sciences by governmental bodies, a surge in pharmaceutical research and development, and the growth of academic research institutions. These predictions also factor in the increasing demand for personalized medicine and high-throughput screening.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Biotechnology Market Growth?

A key driving factor behind the growth of the biotechnology equipment market is the increasing demand for personalized medicine. Personalized medicine represents an innovative approach to medical treatment; instead of delivering a one-size-fits-all solution, therapeutic and diagnostic strategies are tailored to an individual's unique biological makeup, lifestyle, and environment. Advances in genetic and molecular profiling technologies have made such tailored treatments possible. By enabling treatments to be specifically designed based on an individual's unique biological makeup, efficacy is improved, and side effects are minimized. Biotechnology equipment plays a vital role in this process, providing precise tools for analyzing genetic and molecular data and allowing for such tailored treatments to be developed.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Biotechnology Market?

Prominent companies operating in the biotechnology equipment market include giants such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Carl Zeiss AG, Alcon Inc., Avantor Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft. Others include PerkinElmer Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Candela Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Büchi Labortechnik AG, Eppendorf SE, BioTek Instruments Inc., bioMérieux S.A., Cynosure LLC, and AngioDynamics Inc.

How Is The Biotechnology Market Segmented?

The biotechnology equipment market can be segmentized as follows:

By Product:

1 Lab Automation Instruments;

2 Life Science Consumables;

3 In Vitro Diagnostics IVD Instruments;

4 Medical Lasers;

5 Other Products.

By Application:

1 Life Science;

2 Clinical Diagnostics;

3 Quality Management;

4 Food And Beverage Testing.

By End-User:

1 Pharmaceutical Companies;

2 Government And Academic Institutions;

3 Hospitals And Healthcare Facilities;

4 Other End-Users.

These segments can be further subdivided by Lab Automation Instruments, Life Science Consumables, In Vitro Diagnostics IVD Instruments, Medical Lasers, and Other Products.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Biotechnology Market?

North America held the largest market share in 2024. Other regions covered in the report, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, continue to show potential for significant growth.

