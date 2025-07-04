Onshore Roasters by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Onshore Roasters

Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira's Exceptional Branding Design for Onshore Roasters Earns Prestigious Silver A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Onshore Roasters by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira as a Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design work created by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira for the luxury coffee brand tailored to the yachting world.The award-winning branding design for Onshore Roasters aligns perfectly with the current trends and needs within the graphic design industry. By seamlessly merging elements of luxury, sustainability, and simplicity, the design showcases a deep understanding of the target audience and the unique requirements of the yachting lifestyle. This innovative approach not only advances industry standards but also sets a new benchmark for branding in the luxury sector.Onshore Roasters' brand identity stands out in the market through its carefully crafted logo, which elegantly combines a coffee bean, sunbeams, and sea waves. This symbolic representation captures the essence of a morning ritual on the open waters, evoking a sense of tranquility and sophistication. The eco-conscious packaging, made from recycled paper, and the soothing, earthy color palette further reinforce the brand's commitment to sustainability and refined aesthetics.The Silver A' Design Award for Onshore Roasters serves as a testament to Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira's exceptional talent and dedication to creating impactful designs. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the designer's portfolio, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of luxury branding. The award also motivates the designer and her team to continue striving for excellence, pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality in graphic design.Interested parties may learn more about Onshore Roasters and Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira's award-winning design at:About Cansu Dagbagli FerreiraCansu Dagbagli Ferreira, a France-based designer, has been specializing in brand design since 2014. With a focus on providing high-quality and boutique brand strategy, visual identity, packaging, and web design services, Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira has established herself as an award-winning designer. Her unique 360° brand approach has enabled her to create brands that resonate and captivate, earning her a credible portfolio with esteemed international clients such as Johnson & Johnson, Jeep, Snapchat, Hallmark, and Ambev.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate outstanding expertise, talent, and acuity, as well as strong technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious title.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award invites entries from visionary designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, and influential figures across all industries and countries. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their remarkable design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url:

