Collabtree Launches 'Fiverr for Influencer Collabs': Open Marketplace Boosts Creator Monetization

Collabtree website page Collabtree main logo Collabtree How it works

FARIDABAD, HARYANA, INDIA, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collabtree , a dynamic creator economy startup, today announced the official launch of its user-generated content (UGC) marketplace, specifically designed to streamline and enhance collaborations between brands and influencers. Dubbed "Fiverr for influencer collabs," Collabtree aims to disrupt the traditional influencer marketing landscape by providing an open, transparent, and efficient hub for creating impactful brand promotions and UGC. This DIY platform empowers creators to build their portfolios and secure brand deals directly, addressing a critical need in the rapidly expanding creator economy.In an increasingly content-driven world, brands are seeking authentic and engaging ways to reach their audiences, especially as 90% of consumers say UGC influences their purchase decisions. The world currently boasts over 800 million content creators, yet only an estimated 15-20% are able to monetize their content regularly. Collabtree's open marketplace is set to change this, enabling more creators to secure brand deals. Brands today are also evolving their approach, looking to collaborate beyond just follower counts, seeking niche influencers with strong personalities and highly engaged, "sticky" audiences. Historically, the process of discovering, vetting, and managing influencer partnerships has been fraught with inefficiencies, from expensive agency fees to time-consuming manual outreach and unclear pricing. Collabtree addresses these critical pain points head-on.“At Collabtree, we believe that the creator economy should be built around collaboration and trust. Our platform offers a safe and transparent environment for both creators and brands to engage, negotiate, and transact,” said Dhiraj Bajaj, Founder and CEO of Collabtree. “We’re excited to offer brands a simple and secure way to access high-quality creator content, and at the same time, give creators the tools they need to build and monetize their own brands.”Key features and benefits of Collabtree include:- Direct Brand-Influencer Connection: Brands can directly browse and connect with influencers across various social media platforms, eliminating the need for intermediaries and reducing costs.- Transparent Pricing: Influencers can list their services with clear, upfront pricing, fostering trust and enabling brands to budget effectively.- Streamlined Campaign Management: Built-in tools allow marketers to manage the entire collaboration process, from brief creation and content approval to payment processing.- UGC + Brand Promotion Packages: Collabtree specializes in enabling brands to purchase integrated packages that combine authentic UGC creation with brand promotion, maximizing impact. Brands can then share this compelling content across multiple social media channels, including Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram, as well as in newsletters and blogs.- Diverse Influencer Pool: The platform welcomes influencers from all demographics, ensuring a wide range of styles and audiences are available. Collabtree manually vets each creator before they are onboarded to the marketplace, ensuring quality and authenticity. The platform caters to creators of all sizes, from micro-influencers (who boast an average engagement rate of 7%) to established personalities.- Secure Payment System: Funds are held in escrow, ensuring both brands and influencers are protected throughout the collaboration.Collabtree’s unique approach offers a refreshing alternative to traditional agencies and generic freelance platforms. With the global influencer marketing market valued at $21.1 billion in 2024 and growing at a compound annual rate of 30%, Collabtree is positioned to meet the explosive demand for authentic, cost-effective influencer collaborations and UGC. By focusing exclusively on influencer partnerships and UGC, Collabtree provides a specialized environment tailored to the specific needs of this rapidly expanding market.For more information, please visit https://collabtr.ee

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.