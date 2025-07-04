Thrombosis And Hemostasis Biomarkers Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Thrombosis And Hemostasis Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Thrombosis And Hemostasis Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Thrombosis And Hemostasis Biomarkers Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The trajectory of the thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers market is impressively upward, set to rise from $4.8 billion in 2024 to $6.87 billion in 2029 at an impressive CAGR of 7.4%. This robust evolution can be attributed to a confluence of factors including the rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases, an aging global population, increasing cases of cancer-associated thrombosis, escalating obesity and sedentary lifestyles, and the rise in diabetes and metabolic syndrome cases.

What Are The Factors Driving The Significant Growth Of The Thrombosis And Hemostasis Biomarkers Market?

The market is expected to display exceptional growth in the coming years, thanks to a demand surge for precise and targeted therapies. These modern treatments specifically cater to the molecular and genetic characteristics of a patient’s disease, thus improving efficacy while reducing adverse effects. With the expanding understanding of genetic and molecular deviations in diseases, treatments can now be more customized to individual patients, enhancing effectiveness while minimizing side effects. Precise and targeted therapies support thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers by facilitating the development of more accurate diagnostic tools that identify specific biomarkers. This in turn leads to more targeted treatments for clotting disorders and improved patient outcomes. Furthermore, according to Novotech, an Australia-based contract research organization, as of March 2024, 43% of the 217 FDA-approved oncology therapies incorporate Deoxyribonucleic Acid DNS or Next generation sequencing NGS-detectable biomarkers.

Who Are The Major Industry Players In The Thrombosis And Hemostasis Biomarkers Market?

Volatility and growth in the market are being prompted by major industry players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company BD, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, bioMérieux S.A., Beckman Coulter Inc., QuidelOrtho Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, ARUP Laboratories, HORIBA Ltd., Werfen S.A., Pathkind Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Diagnostica Stago, Agilus Diagnostics, Helena Laboratories Corporations, Cleveland Clinic Laboratories, Diazyme Laboratories Inc., Biomedica Diagnostics Inc., Atlas Medical GmbH

Are There Any Significant Recent Developments In The Thrombosis And Hemostasis Biomarkers Market?

Companies operating in the thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers market are releasing advanced solutions, such as the automated VWF activity assays, to improve diagnostic accuracy and reliability for bleeding disorder testing. For instance, In October 2022, Siemens Healthineers introduced the INNOVANCE VWF Ac assay, a fully automated VWF activity assay created to increase the precision of Von Willebrand factor VWF activity measurement.

How Is The Thrombosis And Hemostasis Biomarkers Market Segmented?

The thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers market can be examined under various segments:

1 By Product: Reagents And Consumables, Analyzers

2 By Test Type: D-Dimer, Anti-Thrombin III, Plasminogen, Soluble Fibrin, Factor VIII, Post-Thrombin PT, Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time APTT Test, Other Test Types

3 By Application: Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Oncology, Pregnancy-Related Disorders, Orthopedic Procedures

4 By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutions, Home Healthcare Settings

Beneath these segments are subsegments such as:

1 By Reagents And Consumables: Coagulation Reagents, Control And Calibration Materials, Immunoassay Kits

2 By Analyzers: Fully Automated Coagulation Analyzers, Semi-Automated Coagulation Analyzers, Point-Of-Care Coagulation Devices

Which Regions Are Driving The Growth In The Thrombosis And Hemostasis Biomarkers Market?

North America reported the largest participation in the thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

Our business gleans insights from over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering over 60 geographies, rooted in about 1,500,000 datasets.

