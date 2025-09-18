Pet Dental Health Market CAGR to be at 7.9 from 2025 to 2029 | $9.4 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Pet Dental Health Market?

The market size for pet dental health has witnessed robust growth in recent times. The sector is projected to expand from $6.5 billion in 2024 to $6.93 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The past period of growth is due to several factors including a rise in pet ownership and an increase in treating pets as family members, growing consciousness about the influence of oral health on the complete health of pets, improvements in the field of veterinary dentistry, educational initiatives from pet care businesses, and a growing number of dental disorders in pets.

The market size for pet dental health is predicted to showcase robust development in the ensuing years. It is projected to escalate to $9.4 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Factors that are attributed to the growth during the projected period include an increasing pet count in developing markets, the expansion of e-commerce in pet care, emphasis on natural and organic pet supplies, escalation in pet insurance coverage, and partnerships between pet care and veterinary experts. Key tendencies during the forecast period encompass increasing pet adoption and humanization, concentrating on preventive care and learning, advancements in pet dental supplies, the upsurge in veterinary dental services, and premiumization of pet dental supplies.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Pet Dental Health Market?

The escalating incidence of dental ailments in pets is projected to stimulate the expansion of the pet dental health sector in the future. Issues relating to pet dental health encompass conditions that impede the ordinary function of the tissue supporting the teeth of pets, usually triggered by oral injuries or bacterial infections. These range from gum inflammation and gingivitis to periodontal disease, among others. Pet dental health practices are routinely employed in managing, monitoring, diagnosing, and preventing oral health issues in pets, inclusive of their teeth and oral tissues, to ensure their overall well-being. For instance, a study divulged by Banfield Pet Hospital, a veterinary firm based in the US, in February 2024 revealed that, in 2023, dental complications were detected in 73% of dogs and 64% of cats that underwent examination at Banfield. Accordingly, the escalating incidence of pet dental ailments is fueling the growth of the pet dental health industry.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Pet Dental Health Market?

Major players in the Pet Dental Health include:

• Virbac Animal Health

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

• Nestlé SA

• Vetoquinol SA

• Central Garden & Pet Company

• BarkBox

• Basepaws Inc.

• Imrex Inc.

• Animal Microbiome Analytics Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Pet Dental Health Market In The Future?

The primary trend that is gathering traction in the pet dental health market is product innovation. Key players in the market are strategically focusing on creating innovative solutions to cement their position. For example, Bow Wow Labs, Inc., a company based in the US that specializes in pet health, launched its new 4in1 enzymatic toothpaste gel and 4in1 toothbrush for pets' oral care management in January 2022. The 4in1 Enzymatic Toothpaste Gel is composed of natural ingredients such as aloe, manuka honey, sage, baking soda, parsley, and enzymes. This product is mild and comforting, and it utilizes only the finest ingredients like aloe, manuka honey, sage, baking soda, parsley, and enzymes that collectively aid in promoting gum health, minimizing plaque buildup, eliminating harmful bacteria, soothing the gums, and improving the breath of dogs.

What Segments Are Covered In The Pet Dental Health Market Report?

The pet dental health market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Products, Services

2) By Indication: Gum Diseases, Endodontic Diseases, Dental Calculus, Oral Tumor, Other Indications

3) By Animal Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Animal Types

4) By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Products: Toothpaste For Pets, Dental Chews And Treats, Mouthwash And Rinses, Dental Sprays, Toothbrushes And Finger Brushes, Dental Kits

2) By Services: Professional Dental Cleanings, Oral Examinations, Dental X-rays, Tooth Extractions, Periodontal Treatments, Dental Surgeries

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Pet Dental Health Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the pet dental health market and is projected to see considerable growth. The pet dental health market report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, which is forecasted to be the most rapidly expanding region. Other regions the report covers are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

