Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company's Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The dynamic growth of the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market sector is notable. It is gaining momentum, climbing from a $1.03 billion market in 2024 to an anticipated $1.15 billion value in 2025. This impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.7% has been largely credited to rising hypertension prevalence, augmented cardiovascular health awareness, and the progressive embrace of home healthcare technologies. Simultaneously, there's a burgeoning demand for continuous blood pressure monitoring and an intensified focus on early diagnosis and treatment.

What Does The Future Hold For The Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market?

The predicted trend shows a swift upsurge in the upcoming years, with an expected CAGR of 11.5% culminating in a total market valuation of $1.78 billion by 2029. Empowering this growth trajectory in the forecast period is the integration of wearable technology, high acceptance of telemedicine, growing demand for personalized healthcare, increased investments in healthcare infrastructure, and escalating chronic disease prevalence. Several emerging trends identified within the forecast period include advancement in wireless technology, superior sensor accuracy, innovation in data analytics, integration with mobile health apps, and the development of compact user-friendly gadgets.

Are Specific Factors Driving Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Growth?

Indeed, the increasing prevalence of hypertension, characterized by consistently high arterial blood pressure levels, is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market. Surges in hypertension rates can be traced back to unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, and rising obesity levels. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices alleviate hypertension by providing continuous, precise blood pressure readings during day-to-day activities and sleep, enabling effective diagnosis and personalized treatment.

Who Are The Key Market Players In Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Sector?

The key contributors in the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices realm include Koninklijke Philips N.V. Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Keeping up with the marketplace, these industry leaders are making strides in technological advancements such as point-of-care devices to enhance real-time monitoring accuracy, improve patient comfort, and enable accelerated clinical decision-making.

How Is The Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Classified And Segmented?

The ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market encapsulates a variety of categories:

1 By Product Type: Automatic ABPM Devices, Manual ABPM Devices, Specialised ABPM Devices

2 By Device Type: Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor, Home Blood Pressure Monitor, Hospital Blood Pressure Monitor, Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor, Finger Blood Pressure Monitor

3 By Applications: Hypertension Management, Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring, Preoperative Assessment, Postoperative Monitoring

4 By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Retail, Third-Party Distributors, Pharmacies

5 By End Use: Hospitals, Homecare, Prescription, OTC

Further sub-segments include:

1 By Automatic ABPM Devices: Upper Arm Automatic ABPM Devices, Wrist-Worn Automatic ABPM Devices, Bluetooth-Enabled Automatic ABPM Devices, Smartphone-Integrated ABPM Devices

2 By Manual ABPM Devices: Aneroid Manual ABPM Devices, Mercury-Based Manual ABPM Devices, Digital Readout Manual Devices Semi-Automatic

3 By Specialised ABPM Devices: Pediatric ABPM Devices, Geriatric ABPM Devices, Nocturnal ABPM Devices, Wearable Patch-Based ABPM Devices

Which Regions Are Making Notable Contributions To The Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position within the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region within the forecast period while the market report also covers other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

