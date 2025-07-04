Australia's Highest Awarded Coffee Roaster Turns 15
Celebrating 15 years of shared moments, coffee crafted with care, and the community that made it all possible.”BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bellissimo Coffee is proud to celebrate 15 years together with its community through a vibrant Birthday Winter Season, featuring a series of events, promotions, and product launches designed to bring people together over a shared love of coffee. From a limited-edition blend to exclusive workshops and a brand-new merch collection, this winter promises something for every coffee enthusiast.
Seasonal Highlights Include:
1. Limited Edition Birthday Blend
Crafted to mark our journey and the vibrant community that fuels it, the Birthday Blend is a rich, warming cup with notes of dark chocolate, caramel and
roasted nuts—perfect for the cooler months. Available in-store and online for a limited time.
2. Our Biggest Merch Drop Yet Includes:
Branded coffee tools and barista equipment
Limited edition t-shirts designed by local artists
Custom caps and durable, eco-friendly tote bags
3. Special Event – Saturday, 2nd August
Join us for a full day of coffee experiences:
Latte Art Competition – in partnership with Alternate Dairy Co
Rare Geisha Cupping – a rare tasting of one of the world’s most prized coffees hosted by coffee expert Danny Andrade
Latte art Showcases and Training sessions by our team of latte art legends
Coffee Basics Workshop – perfect for budding home baristas, with a gift included with every booking
Small Batch Roasting and Profiling
Our factory opens up for tours and a deeper dive into the world of coffee
4. Competitions & Prizes
Win Free Coffee for a Year (roasted and delivered to your door)
Win 365 days of coffee from your local Bellissimo cafe
Brewing & our new merch gift packs plus lucky door prizes on our event day
5. Exclusive Promotions
Enjoy 15 days of special offers on coffee, gear, and workshops throughout the season. Follow us on social media and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly deals and surprise giveaways.
Join the Celebration
Our Birthday Winter Season is more than a milestone—it’s a celebration of community, creativity, and coffee. Come celebrate with us, learn something new, and share in the warmth of the season.
You can find out more by visiting here > https://www.bellissimocoffee.com.au/birthday
