MIT Alumni Unveil EON.HEALTH, an AI Longevity Platform Putting People Back in Charge of Their Health

AI-powered platform, now available for all, turns personal health data into actionable insights to help users live longer, healthier lives.

Normal isn’t biology, it’s a shifting social construct. At EON, we empower people to understand their data and define baseline, make health decisions based on their trajectory, not outdated averages.” — Ki-youn Jung, Co-founder and CEO, EON.HEALTH

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EON.HEALTH, a groundbreaking longevity technology platform, officially launches today on Independence Day, symbolizing a new era of health independence for Americans. The AI-powered platform analyzes personal health, fitness, diet, and mindfulness data to provide scientifically-backed insights and personalized recommendations designed to extend healthspan and optimize quality of life.

Founded by MIT alumni Ki-youn Jung and Dr. Abhishek Singh, EON.HEALTH addresses the growing demand for personalized healthcare solutions by transforming raw health data into actionable intelligence. The platform's unique approach combines individual data analysis with collective learning from peer experiences, enabling users to discover their personal "baseline" and optimize their longevity journey across six interconnected health pillars.

"Just as America declared independence 249 years ago, we're empowering individuals to declare independence from one-size-fits-all health approaches," said Ki-youn Jung, Co-founder and CEO of EON.HEALTH. "Our platform doesn't just track data, it reveals patterns unique to each person and provides a roadmap for their optimal health journey. True health independence means understanding your body's individual needs and having the tools to act on that knowledge."



Beyond Tracking: The Science of Personalized Longevity

Unlike traditional health apps that focus on single metrics, EON.HEALTH takes a holistic approach through six scientifically-validated pillars: Recovery, Nutrition, Movement, Connection, Cognition, and Aesthetics. The platform's AI engine analyzes patterns across these interconnected areas to identify optimization opportunities specific to each user's biological and lifestyle profile.

"Most health platforms tell you what happened, we tell you what to do next," explained Dr. Abhishek Singh, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Our decentralized AI approach for precision medicine means recommendations become more accurate as users share anonymized insights, creating a collective intelligence that benefits everyone while protecting individual privacy."

The platform's "Hive" feature leverages collective learning, allowing users to learn from similar profiles and successful optimization strategies within the community, while maintaining complete data privacy and user control.



Founders' Vision: Democratizing Longevity Science

Ki-youn Jung brings a unique perspective as a Korean entrepreneur who previously developed AI+IoT platform strategies for $20B global businesses and designed semiconductor processors before earning her MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management. Her corporate intrapreneur background provides crucial insight into scaling complex technology platforms.

Dr. Abhishek Singh, an MIT PhD scientist and engineer, focuses his research on decentralized AI for precision medicine. His extensive experience in developing novel ideas and building large-scale systems forms the technical foundation for EON.HEALTH's sophisticated AI capabilities.

"We're committed to revolutionizing healthy living through cutting-edge technology that enables individuals to take control of their health and enhance their longevity," said Jung. "The longevity tech industry is at an inflection point, people want personalized solutions backed by science, not generic advice."



Timing Aligns with National Health Technology Push

EON.HEALTH's launch coincides with renewed federal interest in personal health technology. The platform directly addresses the growing quantified-self movement, targeting the 25-55 age demographic of longevity enthusiasts and wearable device users who seek deeper insights from their health data.

"The future of healthcare is personal, predictive, and preventive," added Dr. Singh. "We're not just building another health app, we're creating an AI companion that evolves with users and helps them achieve maximum functionality at every age."

