Litigation on Copyright Infringement in Russia Concludes

Kodansha today announced that on June 24, 2025, a final judgment was rendered in its copyright infringement case in Russia, concluding the litigation.

JAPAN, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The background of this lawsuit is as follows. In early July 2023, Kodansha learned that IQ Art Management LLC ("IQ"), a Russian company, held a paid event in St. Petersburg, Russia, featuring 18 works, including "Attack on Titan," as exhibits without authorization from Kodansha. The event ran from April to October 2023.

Kodansha took this matter seriously and, on July 4, 2024, filed a lawsuit against IQ in the Arbitration Court of Saint Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast, Russia, citing copyright infringement (Case Number A56-64314/2024).

The lawsuit concluded on April 7, 2025, with the court largely ruling in favor of Kodansha. The court found copyright infringement in 15 works and ordered IQ to pay 3.75 million rubles in damages and 26,000 rubles in legal fees. Neither party appealed by the deadline and the judgment was finalized on June 24.

The ruling clearly demonstrates that intentionally infringing copyright and profiting from unauthorized events is unacceptable. It holds significant importance from an international copyright protection perspective.

Kodansha will continue to take strict measures against all forms of infringement, including unauthorized events, both domestically and internationally. Through these efforts, it aims to prevent the spread and escalation of damaged caused by copyright infringement and to protect the rights of authors and the interests of its readers.

About KODANSHA Ltd.:

Kodansha is a leading Japanese publishing company known worldwide for its iconic manga titles such as Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, and Blue Lock. Kodansha continues to shape global pop culture through its innovative storytelling and commitment to creative excellence.

https://www.kodansha.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

