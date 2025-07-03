Submit Release
Basics2Breakthroughs: Simulating pulsars for insights into fundamental physics

Formed from collapsed stars, pulsars are tiny astronomical objects that emit stunning, twin beams of light from each pole. Researcher Revathi Jambunathan is developing computer models of pulsars to answer questions about large-scale features, like their epic light displays and powerful electromagnetic fields, all the way down to the atomic-scale interactions of charged particles in the outer layer of plasma. This pioneering work will help us better understand the physics governing particles inside stars light years away, and those inside particle accelerators here on Earth.

