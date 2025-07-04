Hidalgo CBP officers apprehend female Mexican citizen allegedly claiming U.S. citizenship

HIDALGO, Texas – This week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended an undocumented woman from Mexico who allegedly claimed to be a United States citizen to the primary CBP officer.

“Attempts to enter the United States by alleged fraud and falsely claiming U.S. citizenship is a crime, and such acts will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez from the Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “These arrests illustrate our officers’ commitment to enforcing U.S. immigration law and keeping our communities safe.”

On July 2, at the Hidalgo International Bridge, a CBP officer processing travelers referred a 33-year-old woman who did not produce any form of identification and who allegedly claimed to be a U.S. citizen. At secondary, biometric verification confirmed the woman’s identity, Mexican citizenship, prior criminal history, and previous removal orders from the U.S.

CBP officers arrested the woman for U.S. immigration law violations, and for allegedly attempting to enter the country through fraudulent means by claiming to be a United States citizen.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

