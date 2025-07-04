St. Johnsbury/VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4005818

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Brennan

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/3/2025 at 1531 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 714 US Rt 5 Sutton VT

VIOLATION: VCOR

ACCUSED: Jordan Markham

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release names of victims of domestic or sexual violence)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call about Markham(20) being aggressive towards individuals at 714 US Rt 5 in Sutton. Subsequent investigation revealed that Markham had violated his court ordered conditions of release. Markham was arrested and transported to the St Johnsbury barracks where he was processed. The Honorable Judge Badgewick imposed bail and conditions on Markham. He was lodged at NERCF for lack of $1,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/7/2025 at 1230

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819