St. Johnsbury/VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4005818
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Brennan
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/3/2025 at 1531 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 714 US Rt 5 Sutton VT
VIOLATION: VCOR
ACCUSED: Jordan Markham
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release names of victims of domestic or sexual violence)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call about Markham(20) being aggressive towards individuals at 714 US Rt 5 in Sutton. Subsequent investigation revealed that Markham had violated his court ordered conditions of release. Markham was arrested and transported to the St Johnsbury barracks where he was processed. The Honorable Judge Badgewick imposed bail and conditions on Markham. He was lodged at NERCF for lack of $1,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/7/2025 at 1230
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Sean Brennan
Patrol Commander
VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”
802-748-3111
1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
