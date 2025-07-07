July 19 Virtual Expo Offers Expert Insights on Business Ownership, Real Estate, and SBA Financing

Discover how to escape the 9-to-5 grind and build wealth with real estate, business ownership, and proven strategies—live at the 2025 Expo on July 19.

This event is for anyone who feels stuck in their 9-to-5 and wants a proven path to create wealth through business ownership and real estate.” — Beau Eckstein

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and aspiring business owners from across the country will converge virtually on Saturday, July 19, 2025, for the highly anticipated Real Estate & Business Expo, hosted by industry leader and business ownership coach Beau Eckstein.

This one-day virtual event brings together powerhouse speakers in real estate, finance, and entrepreneurship for a full agenda designed to educate, inspire, and equip attendees to create real financial freedom—without quitting their day jobs.

Featured sessions include:

• Sam Wegert on the rise of Co-Living and shared residential models

• Blake Dailey on boutique hotel investments with remote operations

• Jordan Berry on laundromats as a W2 replacement strategy

• Dr. Rachel Gainsbrugh unlocking midterm rental riches

• Michael Zuber delivering a must-hear economic update for 2025

• Tom Wheelwright, CPA co-author of From Paycheck to Freedom, sharing tax strategies for entrepreneurs

• Beau Eckstein guiding attendees through SBA financing strategies to buy their first business

“This event is for anyone who feels stuck in their 9-to-5 and wants a proven path to create wealth through business ownership and real estate,” says Beau Eckstein. “We’ve curated the best speakers, tools, and tactics to help you take action now—not someday.”

Attendees will also gain access to live Q&A sessions, virtual networking, expert panels on using virtual assistants and AI, and exclusive resources to build their own transition plan.

Registration is free but space is limited. Reserve your spot at Real Estate & Business Expo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.