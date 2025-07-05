Grade Timber Becomes Authorized Illinois Dealer for Tajfun Forestry Equipment

Grade Timber with their Tajfun Logging Winch Tajfun Firewood Processor Tajfun Self Loading Trailer

Grade Timber Partners with Tajfun to Bring Premium Forestry Equipment to Illinois

Grade Timber's deep knowledge of Illinois' forestry needs makes them an ideal partner.” — Ryan Willock

SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grade Timber , a trusted leader in logging and land management throughout Illinois, is thrilled to announce its new partnership as an authorized Illinois dealer for Tajfun forestry equipment. This collaboration with Tajfun USA, a global leader in high-performance forestry machinery, strengthens Grade Timber's commitment to providing top-tier, efficient, and sustainable solutions for both residential and commercial clients. As a Midwest dealer among Tajfun's approximately 30 U.S. dealers, which are primarily located in East and West Coast states, Grade Timber is an early adopter in recognizing the unparalleled value of Tajfun's innovative equipment.As a new Tajfun dealer, Grade Timber will offer a comprehensive range of Tajfun's industry-leading products, including logging winches, firewood processors, hydraulic cranes, and forestry trailers. These machines are renowned for their innovative design, user-friendly operation, and robust performance, making them ideal for projects ranging from selective walnut harvesting to large-scale logging operations and land management. Tajfun, the world's largest producer of forestry equipment, is known for its advanced manufacturing processes using CNC machines, laser cutters, and high-quality materials, ensuring durability and precision."We are proud to partner with Tajfun USA to bring their world-class forestry equipment to Illinois," said Broc Shymansky, Spokesperson at Grade Timber. "Tajfun's equipment is a game-changer for our clients, designed with every detail in mind—from chainsaw and fuel storage to Bluetooth remotes that reduce some of the physicality of the work. Their focus on user-friendly, efficient designs means less back-and-forth and less wear on the operator, making tasks like low-impact harvesting or firewood processing more efficient and sustainable. We’re excited to back a brand that truly understands and prioritizes the needs of its users, empowering our customers with tools that are as smart as they are powerful. As a Midwest dealer, we’re proud to lead the way in bringing Tajfun’s innovative solutions to Illinois."Ryan Willock, a representative of Tajfun USA, added, "Grade Timber's deep knowledge of Illinois' forestry needs makes them an ideal partner to deliver our innovative equipment to local loggers and landowners. Together, we're empowering sustainable, low-impact forestry with tools designed for efficiency and durability."Tajfun Equipment: Engineered for Efficiency and User ComfortTajfun's equipment is designed with a focus on low-impact timber harvesting, versatility, and user-centric features that enhance efficiency and reduce some of the physicality of the work. Priced to accommodate a wide range of users—from hobbyists to large-scale operations—Tajfun's product lines offer customizable, heavy-duty solutions with thoughtful details like chainsaw holders, fuel storage, and detachable sliders. These "little surprises" make daily operations more efficient, whether for small-scale logging, low-impact timber harvesting, or land management. By prioritizing user-friendly designs, such as Bluetooth remote controls and ergonomic layouts, Tajfun minimizes operator fatigue, reduces unnecessary movements, and enhances productivity. Their equipment allows users to work smarter, not harder, with features like powered upper pulleys and rack-and-pinion systems for better performance on uneven terrain, ensuring efficiency across Illinois' diverse landscapes.Tajfun, established in 1967, known for its advanced manufacturing and global presence in over 50 countries ( www.tajfun.com ). With a limited number of dealers in the U.S., primarily on the East and West Coasts, Grade Timber’s early recognition of Tajfun’s value positions it as a pioneer in the Midwest. By combining Tajfun's state-of-the-art technology with Grade Timber's industry expertise, this partnership ensures that customers across Illinois have access to unparalleled forestry solutions tailored to their needs.For more information about Grade Timber's new Tajfun equipment offerings or to discuss your forestry project, contact Grade Timber at 309-264-0805 or visit www.gradetimber.com . To explore Tajfun's full range of products, visit www.tajfunusa.com . Contact Grade Timber for an equipment demonstration to test the RCA PRO 500 and EGV 55 AHK firsthand.About Grade TimberBased near Springfield, Illinois, Grade Timber provides expert logging and land management services. With a focus on low-impact techniques and sustainable practices, Grade Timber serves residential and commercial clients across central and southern Illinois, specializing in walnut and white oak timber. For more details, visit www.gradetimber.com About Tajfun USATajfun USA LLC, a supplier for Tajfun Planina d.o.o., offers high-quality forestry machinery, including firewood processors, winches, cranes, and trailers. With a global presence in over 50 countries, Tajfun is committed to delivering innovative, reliable, and safe equipment for forestry professionals and individual users alike. Learn more at www.tajfunusa.com Media ContactBeau ShymanskyGrade TimberPhone: 309-472-7867Email: info@gradetimber.comWebsite: www.gradetimber.com

Tajfun Modular Trailer

