Fireworks, fun, and safety: California preps for the holiday weekend

Sacramento, California — As Californians gear up to celebrate the Fourth of July, Governor Gavin Newsom today highlighted how the state is rolling out safety measures — from wildfire enforcement and extra highway patrols to real-time heat alerts — to help keep the fun going and our communities safe.

Entering peak wildfire season

In California, human activities account for about 95% of all wildfire starts, often starting from preventable actions like improperly extinguished campfires, malfunctioning equipment, and fireworks. With Fourth of July celebrations set to go off, Governor Newsom and state fire officials remind all Californians that the state has no tolerance for illegal fireworks. Over 600,000 pounds of illegal fireworks have already been seized in 2025. The sale, transport, or use of fireworks without the “Office of the State Fire Marshal Safe and Sane” seal is illegal, as is possessing or using any fireworks in communities where they are not allowed. Violators face potential fines up to $50,000 as well as a year in jail. For a fun and safe Fourth of July, know your local fireworks laws. Some California communities ban all fireworks, while others allow certain “Safe and Sane” fireworks.

Hitting the road

To keep Californians safe, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is implementing a Holiday Enforcement Period beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Thursday, July 3 and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 6 – keep an eye on distracted and dangerous drivers on the highways. Don’t forget – save the celebrations until you’ve reached your destination. During the 2024 Independence Day holiday period, 29 people were killed in crashes on California roads and CHP officers made 1,336 arrests for DUI — one arrest every 17 minutes.

Staying smart in the heat

California has launched CalHeatScore – a groundbreaking tool to help protect vulnerable populations from dangerous heatwaves. The state’s new tool provides localized warnings and resources for extreme heat events.

When high temperatures impact Californians, many regions can experience triple-digit weather. Residents should visit here for resources, including heat safety information and places to stay cool.

Emergency preparedness

Californians are encouraged to sign up for free emergency alerts at listoscalifornia.org/alerts. Emergency alerts are important messages you receive to help keep you safe during a disaster. The Disaster Ready Guide, available in multiple languages, includes other important information, such as packing a go-bag and making a plan.

Recreate responsibly with these helpful tips .

Carry extra food, water and clothing if you plan to be outdoors for an extended period of time.

Check the weather forecast before you leave.

Stay aware and alert near bodies of water . Wear a life jacket, supervise children and do not enter cold and/or swift-water areas.

Be mindful of insects and wildlife, take precautions including wearing long sleeve clothing and repellents.

Boat sober .

Make an outdoor plan

For those looking to engage with some of California’s natural beauty during the weekend with a visit to one of its 280 state parks, California’s State Parks encourages Californians to be conscientious of their impact on the land around them. Staying on trails, making sure to keep watch on and extinguish any campfires, picking up your trash, and planning ahead can keep you and your families safe, and the wilderness protected for those that come after you.

Whether you’re camping, hiking, or just going outside for some relaxation, know the route you’ll be taking and how long you plan to be gone. Tell a responsible person about your plans and when you anticipate you’ll be home.

Keep your little ones in mind

As temperatures heat up, many people want to go outside and take their children and pets with them. While they love outdoor adventures, the heat can take a toll on them, too. Be sure to limit their outside exposure on hot days. With increased flows in waterways during the summer, don’t leave anyone unsupervised near streams or rivers. Most importantly, never leave your kids or pets alone in a hot vehicle.