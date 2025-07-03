NUJ extends a message of condolence to the family of former journalist and Labour peer David Lipsey

A police spokesperson has confirmed Lord Lipsey's body was recovered from the River Wye in Glasbury following a multi-agency search on 1 July.

Lord David Lipsey was a former journalist including for The Guardian, The Times and The Economist and had engaged with the National Union of Journalists over several years.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

"We extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of David Lipsey following the sad news of his death. He will be fondly remembered by the NUJ for his participation through the union's Parliamentary Group on issues of huge importance to members. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time."

Return to listing