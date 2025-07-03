Fernwayer Introduces Cultural Tours in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Experience tango in La Boca with Fernwayer's new Buenos Aires tours. Discover the ritual of mate with one of Fernwayer's Experience Makers on your next trip to Argentina. Take the "Politics on Foot" walking tour to uncover the history of Buenos Aires with a local historian.

From photo workshops in La Boca to gourmet food tours in Palermo, Fernwayer’s curated experiences showcase the heritage and dynamic culture of Buenos Aires.

Buenos Aires is a city of seductive contradictions — European elegance and Latin intensity, intellectualism and impulse, tradition and reinvention.” — Vinitaa Jayson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fernwayer, the marketplace for curated travel experiences, announces the launch of immersive experiences in Buenos Aires — Argentina’s evocative capital city known for its Belle Époque architecture, elegant bookstores, wide boulevards, bustling marketplaces, and tango culture.Fernwayer’s private tours in Buenos Aires are led by passionate hosts with expertise in art, architecture, gastronomy, tango, and history. Travelers are invited to explore the city from the perspective of photographers, tango artists, foodies, historians, and curators—all the while being welcomed and shown around as a friend.“Buenos Aires is a city of seductive contradictions — European elegance and Latin intensity, intellectualism and impulse, tradition and reinvention,” says Vinitaa Jayson, Fernwayer’s co-founder. “Among Latin America’s great cities, it holds its own kind of poetry, etched in its architecture, pulsing in its tango halls, and carried in the stories its people tell. Fernwayer celebrates all of this — but most of all, we spotlight the voices of local experts, offering them a platform to share what they love about their city and to connect travelers to the soul of the Argentine capital.”Bringing this philosophy to life, Fernwayer’s Experience Makers in Buenos Aires create moments of genuine connection with living culture. Travelers might share stories over medialunas and asado, take part in the ritual of mate, learn to fold empanadas in a home kitchen, or attend a milonga with a professional tango dancer.WALKING TOURS IN BUENOS AIRESThe neighborhoods of Buenos Aires are a joy to explore on foot in the company of a local guide. Fernwayer’s private walking tours in Buenos Aires take travelers to see the main landmarks and hidden gems at a leisurely pace with Experience Makers who feel like friends. On a curator-led art tour in Buenos Aires , they will become acquainted with Argentine artists displayed at the Museum of Latin American Art (MALBA), the Museum of Fine Arts (MNBA), and lesser-known galleries. Architecture enthusiasts follow a production designer to the grandiose theaters and storied bookstores of Corrientes Avenue. A walking tour on the politics of Buenos Aires dives into the legacy of Evita and Peronism, tracing how these histories still shape everyday life. Meanwhile, private street art walks through Palermo, San Telmo, and La Boca offer a vivid lens into the city’s recent waves of activism and social movements — where murals speak louder than headlines.PHOTOGRAPHY EXPERIENCES IN THE “PARIS OF SOUTH AMERICA”Lights, camera, action: travelers can see the Argentine capital in an entirely different light with private Fernwayer photography experiences hosted by an award-winning professional photographer. Travelers can explore such iconic landmarks as Recoleta Cemetery and Plaza de Mayo through a photographic lens, shooting from restricted viewpoints. In the bohemian neighbourhoods of San Telmo and La Boca, amateurs and seasoned photographers can capture tango dancers on the streets or slip backstage for a rare access photography experience in a tango house.GASTRONOMICAL EXPERIENCES IN BUENOS AIRESArgentina’s gastronomy fuses Indigenous tastes with Spanish and Italian influences, owing to the influx of immigration during the 19th century. Fernwayer 's private food tours in Palermo present an overview of the diversity on offer while also diving into culinary culture, etiquette, and what food represents to Porteños. Those seeking to experience the laid-back, cultured nightlife of Corrientes Avenue may reserve a private walking tour of the Broadway of Buenos Aires. Travelers looking to learn new recipes may enroll in a workshop making empanadas—the iconic pastry—from scratch. And for those seeking the most authentic food and drink experience in Argentine culture, travelers can participate in the daily ritual of mate in Buenos Aires.TANGO EXPERIENCES IN BUENOS AIRESMany consider tango to be the cornerstone of Porteño culture. Fernwayer’s tango experiences include private tango dance workshops over wine or mate with a globally-renowened dancer and instructor. Those looking to immerse themselves more deeply in the culture of tango may attend a milonga with a local—a nocturnal activity usually reserved for city residents. For a different tempo, travelers may meet tango dancers on the streets of La Boca and photograph them in action.ABOUT FERNWAYERFernwayer is a curated travel platform that connects curious explorers with distinctive, locally-driven experiences across Italy, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Croatia, Greece, Türkiye, Mexico, Chile, and – now – Argentina. Offering an alternative to mainstream tourism, Fernwayer fosters meaningful interactions through immersive cultural engagements. Inspired by the German word "fernweh" (an aching for distant, unfamiliar places), Fernwayer is dedicated to designing transformative journeys that benefit both visitors and the communities they encounter. Founded by entrepreneurs committed to redefining travel, Fernwayer champions experiences that are deeply personal, culturally rich, and lasting.

