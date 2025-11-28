Fernwayer Named Official Partner for the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club Publication ‘100 Years of the Phantom’

The RREC members value rarity, craftsmanship, and legacy — principles that also shape how Fernwayer curates experiences around the world.” — Alok Singh

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fernwayer, the travel marketplace for rare experiences, has been selected as an official partner for the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club (RREC) publication 100 Years of the Phantom, published by St James’s House, marking the centenary of one of the most iconic luxury vehicles in history.Launching at The Peninsula London on 1 December 2025, the book is a meticulously designed, over 400-page volume featuring editorial from luxury motoring experts — including Ray Massey, motoring editor of the Daily Mail — alongside a selection of luxury brands across lifestyle, design, and travel.The RREC membership includes one of the world’s largest networks of Rolls-Royce and Bentley owners, collectors, and connoisseurs. Fernwayer will be featured under the book’s “Touring and Exploring” section, spotlighting a vision of luxury defined by rare access, authentic connection, andcultural depth.“This partnership is deeply aligned with our mission,” said Fernwayer co-founder and CEO Alok Singh. “The RREC members value rarity, craftsmanship, and legacy — principles that also shape how Fernwayer curates experiences around the world.. We’re honored to bring our vision of meaningful travel to such a discerning and iconic audience.”About FernwayerFernwayer is a curated travel marketplace connecting thoughtful travelers with authentic, locally-sourced experiences in Italy, Portugal, Spain, Greece, Croatia, Morocco, Türkiye, Mexico, Argentina, Chile — and now Japan. As a counterpoint to bundled travel packages and uncurated platforms, Fernwayer offers meaningful alternatives for those seeking immersive, deeper connections. Inspired by the German word “fernweh” (an aching for distant places), Fernwayer’s mission is to craft transformative travel experiences that enrich travelers and the communities they visit. Founded by entrepreneurs passionate about reshaping tourism, Fernwayer champions cultural discovery that is personal, authentic, and enduring.Launched in 2024, Fernwayer currently offers day tour experiences in over 12 countries, including Argentina, Chile, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Portugal, and Spain — with new destinations added regularly.Notes to EditorsEstablished 25 years ago, St James’s House is a London-based publishing and communications imprint that specialises in high-quality bespoke books, events and brand storytelling in multimedia formats. To learn more about St James’s House, visit www.stjamess.org . To learn more about the wider SJH Group, visit www.sjhgroup.com Since 2007, St James’s House has worked as an official publisher to the International Club for Rolls-Royce and Bentley Enthusiasts, also known as the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club or RREC for short. For more information about the RREC, please visit www.rrec.org.uk Publication DisclaimerThis book is not affiliated with or approved by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited. It has been published by St James's House without any involvement or authorisation of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited. St James's House and the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts' Club (the RREC.) are responsible for the content of the book. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited takes no responsibility for it. St James's House and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited are not in any way associated with each other.Learn more at www.fernwayer.com For more information, please contact: communications@fernwayer.com

