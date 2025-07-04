Stanton Optical Brings Affordable Eye Care to Dothan, Alabama
Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Dothan Store Before They're Gone!
Now open: Same-day eye exams and glasses, expert care, and two pairs for just $79
Walk In. See Clearly. Leave Happy.
Eye exams are available on your schedule—walk in or book online for a same-day appointment. Once your exam is complete, choose from over 1,000 stylish frames or shop from leading contact lens brands to find your perfect match.
Our in-store experts help you customize lenses based on your vision needs and lifestyle, with single-vision glasses ready in as little as 30 minutes thanks to our on-site lab. Whether you have vision insurance or not, Stanton Optical makes eye care affordable for everyone—with value-driven offers like two pairs of glasses for $79, including anti-glare lenses and a FREE eye exam*.
“We’re thrilled to bring Stanton Optical to Dothan and make quality eye care more accessible to families across the community,” said Daniel Stanton, Founder and CEO. “Our mission is simple: make eye care easy, affordable, and fast—especially for those who don’t have insurance or need glasses right away.”
Hi-Tech Exams and Telehealth Innovation
Through its partnership with Physicians Eyecare Group, Stanton Optical provides comprehensive eye exams using patented telehealth technology, with over 4 million exams conducted to date. This allows doctors to serve more patients, faster—something unmatched in traditional optical retail.
Meet Stan the Penguin
Stanton Optical’s lovable brand ambassador, Stan the Penguin, represents the brand’s family-first, adaptive spirit. Just like penguins glide through water, Stanton Optical strives to streamline the customer journey—from check-in to checkout.
Store Location & Hours
Address: 2870 Montgomery Hwy Ste 2, Dothan, AL 36303
Landmarks: Near Westgate Sports Complex, walkable from major retail stores
Store Hours:
Mon–Fri: 9 AM – 7 PM
Sat: 9 AM – 6 PM
(334) 203-5222 | www.stantonoptical.com
About Now Optics:
Now Optics is the largest founder-led private optical retailer in America. Established in 2006 to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy, Now Optics is changing the way we buy eyewear and is at the forefront of modernizing the eye care experience for all. Its top retail brand, Stanton Optical, merges technology and expert eye care through an omnichannel offering with locations across 32 states and growing. Dedicated to providing affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices, Now Optics makes clear vision accessible in even the most remote locations. Learn more at www.nowoptics.com.
