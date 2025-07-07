The Business of Apparel Launches to Empower Founders With Real-World Apparel Industry Education

Rachel Erickson, founder, smiling and pointing at Unmarked Street, The Business of Apparel, logo Unmarked Street, The Business of Apparel, logo.

Created by Unmarked Street CEO Rachel Erickson, the platform offers expert coaching, tools, and courses for scaling performance apparel brands.

SUPERIOR, CO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two decades of navigating the complex world of apparel manufacturing, former corporate insider and Certified Project Management Professional (PMP) Rachel Erickson is on a mission to bring real-world apparel expertise to the next generation of founders. With the success of her consulting firm, Unmarked Street, Erickson is now unveiling its sister company: The Business of Apparel (BoA) — a powerful blend of education, coaching, and consulting services for performance apparel brands ready to scale.

BoA is built for the founders who are wearing all the hats — and need more than just YouTube tutorials and guesswork to grow their brands.

"After 20 years in corporate apparel, I knew how many incredible people were building brands — but getting stuck on the production side,” Erickson shares. “The Business of Apparel is what I wish existed for so many of my clients when they were just starting out. Real advice, from real industry experts who’ve built billion-dollar brands — not just theories and fluff.”

With a growing library of industry-specific courses, templates, and weekly coaching, BoA meets founders where they are. From navigating tech packs to understanding global supply chains and building brand loyalty, the platform demystifies the apparel development process: empowering brand owners to make smarter, faster, more profitable decisions.

What Makes BoA Different?

-1:1 Expert Access: Members work directly with seasoned operators, not entry-level coaches.



-Real-Time Problem Solving: Weekly office hours, live workshops, and personalized feedback loops.



-Built by Builders: Led by Erickson and a team of professionals with deep experience in sourcing, development, production, and scaling.



BoA's launch comes at a time when interest in fashion entrepreneurship is booming, but trusted, transparent information is in short supply.

“Our industry is flooded with recycled info and surface-level coaching,” Erickson says. “At BoA, we get into the details — the real mechanics of building a brand that fits well, operates smoothly, and connects deeply with its customers.”

Already supporting dozens of performance apparel founders, BoA is now accepting new members into its annual mentorship and education program, with limited-time pricing and case study opportunities for early adopters.

About The Business of Apparel

The Business of Apparel (BoA) is a coaching, consulting, and education company that helps founders in the apparel industry build smarter, better-fit brands from the inside out. Created by Unmarked Street CEO Rachel Erickson, BoA brings professional-grade expertise to the everyday founder — providing tools, templates, courses, and access to an expert team to accelerate brand growth.

