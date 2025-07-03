Submit Release
Help shape the future of solicitor training

Influencing the development of the SQE in enabling candidates to be practice ready will be a focus area of our new corporate strategy.

How to take part

We are inviting members to share their views through a short survey.

The survey is being administered by the Serco/+impact research agency on our behalf.

If you receive an email from Serco/+impact asking you to take part, then we encourage you to help us enhance our learning offer for the entire profession.

About the survey

At the Law Society, we want to support all solicitors from day one.

A key part of this is continually improving our learning and development offer so it reflects members’ latest learning needs and preferences, especially those stimulated by the SQE.

The short survey will help us to continue to develop our offer by:

  • better understanding how legal professionals engage in continuous learning and training
  • understanding how legal professionals in England and Wales view the SQE
  • inviting Law Society members to register their interest to take part in further focus groups and interviews

Log in to take part and make your voice heard

 

 

