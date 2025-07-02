Academic collaboration in focus as WTO Chairs Programme looks ahead to MC14

Since its launch in 2010, the WTO Chairs Programme has supported academic institutions in trade-related research, curriculum development and policy outreach. This year, the programme welcomed five new universities – from the Dominican Republic, Nigeria, Qatar, Togo and Vanuatu – bringing the total number of institutions in the network to 39 Chairs worldwide.

Opening the conference, WTO Deputy Director-General (DDG) Zhang thanked the programme's donors – France, Austria and the Republic of Korea – and emphasized the WCP's significance in contributing to trade policymaking and multilateral cooperation. "The WTO Chairs Programme is a powerful platform for empowering academic institutions in developing countries to elevate the role of academia in driving policy change and creating multilateral cooperation between the different stakeholders involved in international trade, as well as on a personal level between the members of the network," he said.

France's Permanent Representative to the WTO, Ms. Emmanuelle Ivanov-Durand, highlighted the importance of academic research: "Through research, we don't just observe. We test, we compare, we adapt. And above all, we look together for concrete solutions to complex problems. It is this approach that gives full meaning to the academic work undertaken by the Chairs through the WTO Chairs Programme."

Emphasizing the importance of technical assistance in enabling all members to participate effectively at the multilateral level, Austria's Permanent Representative to the WTO, Ambassador Desirée Schweitzer, stated: "Through capacity-building initiatives such as the Chairs Programme, members can engage in rigorous analysis and make informed decisions on issues of trade, allowing them to participate meaningfully in the multilateral trading system."

Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva Ambassador Sung-yo Choi expressed hope that the WCP would continue to grow: "As multilateralism faces new challenges, the importance of a cooperative, rules-based system becomes even clearer. […] Korea, as part of this vibrant community [of the WCP network], remains firmly committed to supporting the values and vision this programme represents. And we hope it will continue to grow as a dynamic and respected pillar of the global trading system."

Over the three-day conference, participants will discuss issues on the agenda for MC14, digital trade, fisheries subsidies, trade and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), trade finance and dispute settlement. They will also discuss avenues for collaboration within the WCP network to support multilateral work in those areas at MC14 and beyond.

Fireside chat with Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

During a fireside chat with the WTO Director-General, participants discussed the challenges of navigating the global trade landscape and difficulties and opportunities offered by global and regional value chains, digital, innovation and green trade, and explored ways forward for developing economies and regions, with a focus on MSMEs, investment and businesses led by women.

Concerning the relevance of the WTO in the current global environment, DG Okonjo-Iweala issued a clarion call to the Chairs. "The WTO is beyond tariffs. Work on customs valuation, TRIPS, SPS and TBT remain strong. Rally your domestic business community to speak up in support. Many criticisms levelled at the WTO are legitimate and WTO members must listen – and the work of WCP Chairs can help identify potential solutions to the challenges members face, and find win-win outcomes," she said.

More information on the WTO Chairs Programme is available here.

Share