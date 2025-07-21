Submit Release
Arbitrators issue award in EU-China intellectual property dispute

This is the second appeal arbitration conducted under the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA) to which both China and the European Union are participants.

Summary of key findings
 

What is the MPIA?

The MPIA was agreed upon among its original 18 participating members in April 2020 to provide the possibility of resorting to arbitration under Article 25 of the DSU in case of an appeal in disputes between any two or more participating members. Currently the following WTO members are parties to the MPIA: Australia; Benin; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Costa Rica; Ecuador; the European Union; Guatemala; Hong Kong, China; Iceland; Japan; Macao, China; Malaysia; Mexico; Montenegro; New Zealand; Nicaragua; Norway; Pakistan; Paraguay; Peru; the Philippines; Singapore; Switzerland; Ukraine; the United Kingdom; and Uruguay.

