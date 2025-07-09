Passpack® Announces Directory Integration Support for Google and MS Entra ID

Passpack continues to build out the platform to support larger enterprises using IAM solutions.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passpack, providers of a centralized secure password and credential management and sharing application for business, today launched directory integration support for users of Google and Microsoft identity and access management (IAM) services, with Okta coming soon.Organizations managing large employee populations and/or complex IT environments use IAM to simplify authentication and grant access privileges by creating a single identity for each user that is valid on systems companywide. Directory integration dramatically improves how IT administrators onboard and offboard users to keep pace with growth, turnover, and ever-changing permissions.“Directory integration is critical to IAM because it gives enterprises the scalability and agility they need to grow. But that’s only half the story. By itself, directory integration does not create or manage passwords. Enterprises must pair their IAM and user directories with a password manager app for directory integration to be efficient and secure,” explains Chris Skipworth, Passpack CEO. “With Passpack, organizations can offer employees and partners the convenience of a single user identity while enforcing consistent rules around password strength and sharing, greatly mitigating the risk of cyberattacks which are often traced to poor password management.”Passpack directory integration saves administrator time and effort with automated user provisioning/deprovisioning, mass importing and exporting of user identities, and affecting changes to user profiles and permissions across all applications and systems with a single action. Passpack eliminates manual errors, enhances security with end-to-end AES 256-bit encryption, standardizes IAM workflows and naturally aids in regulatory compliance by creating an audit trail of all password-related activity. “The real issue is that once an identity is compromised in multi-domain environments, attackers can freely move about and cause damage to any system the true owner is authorized to access,” continued Skipworth.Passpack directory integration adds critical layers of password generation, tracking, control and encryption, enabling enterprises to implement IAM solutions with the peace of mind of knowing all user-created passwords are always strong, safe and only accessible by authorized users from within the secure Passpack vault.For more information visit www.passpack.com

