Governor Mills Statement on U.S.House Passage of Federal budget reconciliation bill

July 3, 2025

Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement after the U.S. House passed the 2025 Federal budget reconciliation bill:

“The President may call it the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ – but there’s nothing beautiful about it. There is certainly nothing pretty about denying food to hungry children, preventing Maine people from seeing their doctor, or preventing a doctor from being paid. This ugly, purely partisan bill, rushed to meet the president’s artificial deadline, will have devastating consequences for Maine people, our hospitals, our rural communities, our economy, our energy costs, and our balanced state budget. As I have previously warned, like many other states, the State of Maine simply cannot absorb the substantial shift in costs that this bill will place on the backs of our children, families, seniors, and veterans to finance a tax cut for the very wealthy. In the coming weeks, my Administration will review the final language of this bill to determine the full scope of the damage that it will cause to our state, including its impact to our otherwise balanced state budget.”

President Trump is expected to sign the Federal budget reconciliation bill into law tomorrow. Governor Mills has previously warned that the legislation would have dire consequences for Maine people. Last week, the Governor sent the attached letter (PDF) to Maine’s Congressional Delegation warning about the bill’s impacts on the health and safety of Maine people and Maine’s economy. In the letter, the Governor pointed out that about 392,000 Maine people – including about 40 percent of the population in Aroostook, Washington, and Somerset Counties – receive healthcare through Medicaid. In May, the Governor warned that the bill’s proposed cuts to Medicaid would be “devastating.”