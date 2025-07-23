IMEX Unveils Annual 'IMMY' Award for Influential Collectors; Buddy Ebsen & Jack Black Among Honorees

IMEX Coin Show

IMEX launches the annual IMMY Award to honor influential coin collectors; Buddy Ebsen (2023) and Jack Black (2025) named first recipients.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Money Exposition (IMEX) is proud to announce the launch of a new annual honor in the numismatic community: The IMMY Award — recognizing public figures who have made meaningful contributions to the hobby of coin collecting.The IMMY (short for Influence in Money & Memorabilia – Yearly) will be presented each year at IMEX to celebrate passion, visibility, and advocacy for numismatics. Much like the Emmy or the Grammy in their respective fields, the IMMY is designed to highlight cultural influence and personal dedication within the world of coins and collectibles.🎖 2023 IMMY Recipient: Buddy EbsenActor Buddy Ebsen, best known for his role as Jed Clampett on The Beverly Hillbillies, is posthumously recognized as the inaugural winner of the IMMY. Ebsen was a dedicated and respected numismatist who assembled one of the most remarkable private collections of American coins, including:A complete U.S. Gold Type SetA rare 1879 $4 Coiled Hair Stella PatternA pristine set of Panama–Pacific commemorative gold coinsHis collection was auctioned in 1987, bringing in over $7.67 million across 3,211 lots — a legacy that continues to inspire collectors to this day.🏆 2025 IMMY Recipient: Jack BlackThe 2025 IMMY is awarded to actor and comedian Jack Black, whose lively enthusiasm for coins has brought new energy and visibility to the hobby. On Conan, Black proudly showed off his personal “rare & spicy” collection, which includes:A 1793 Flowing Hair CentAn unusual Standing Lincoln designA bold 1917 Standing Liberty Quarter (pre-chainmail redesign)Jack Black’s playful but genuine love of coin collecting has captured the imagination of a younger generation and helped reinvigorate public interest in numismatics.🎉 Award Presentation – IMEX 2025Both awards will be formally presented at IMEX 2025, held September 3–6, 2025 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The IMMY ceremony will take place during the show and will feature special guests, collectible showcases, and a celebration of the stories behind these two iconic collectors.IMEX invites both Jack Black and representatives of the Ebsen family to attend and accept their awards in person. If unavailable, the IMMY awards will be delivered to them along with a commemorative gift from the numismatic community.For media inquiries, interview requests, or to learn more about the IMMY and IMEX 2025, please visit www.IMEX.show or contact:Jonathan LernerDirector of Marketing & ConventionInternational Money Exposition (IMEX)📧 Lerner@IMEX.show | ☎️ 914-297-9282About IMEXThe International Money Exposition (IMEX) is a premier coin and currency show held annually in Nashville, Tennessee. Bringing together collectors, dealers, historians, and enthusiasts from across the country, IMEX is committed to preserving and celebrating the hobby of numismatics through innovation, education, and community.

