House Republican Leadership Statement on Final Passage of The One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), and Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) released the following statement after Congress passed The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, sending it to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law.



“Republicans in Congress have succeeded in our mission to enact President Trump’s America First agenda. And importantly, we did it in record time, so that the effects of this nation-shaping legislation can be felt by the American people as soon as possible.



“Today, the House has passed generational legislation that permanently lowers taxes for families and job creators, secures the border, unleashes American energy dominance, restores peace through strength, reduces spending more than any other bill ever has, and makes government more efficient and effective for all Americans.



“It should never be forgotten that every single House Democrat voted against all of it — proving once again that they support tax hikes on their constituents, open borders, runaway government spending, and Medicaid for able-bodied adults who can work but choose not to. The One Big Beautiful Bill now heads to the President’s desk for his signature, and all hard-working Americans should know — this bill is for you.”