Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts launches One million trees Campaign in Pretoria, 7 Jul

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms. Bernice Swarts, will launch the One Million Trees campaign, under the theme: “My Tree, My Oxygen. Plant Yours Today” on Monday, 07 July 2025, at the Pretoria National Botanical Gardens.

The One Million Trees campaign, part of the Presidential Ten Million Trees Flagship Project currently in its fourth year, aims to mobilise South Africans from all walks of life, three spheres of government, private sector, interfaith formations, business, diplomatic corps, traditional leaders, NGOs, youth, etc., to pledge and donate trees. At the launch, the Deputy Minister will outline the ambitious plan to plant one million trees in one day.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is the custodian of the forestry function in the country. One of the key activities and functions in this regard is the implementation of the National Greening Programme, aimed at planting at least two million trees per annum for a period of five years to realise the Presidential Ten Million Trees Flagship Project.

The One Million Trees campaign serves as one of the platforms of revamping the National Greening Programme to ensure that the set target of planting ten million trees over a period of five years is achieved. This will be done through creating awareness on the importance of planting of trees, encouraging stakeholders to take ownership and responsibility of their environment through pledging and planting of trees and facilitating that one million trees are planted in one day.

As part of the launch, Deputy Minister Swarts will showcase the Information Technology Pledge Form System and the South African National Biodiversity Institute’s (SANBI) Tree Bank where the donated trees will be stored. The donated trees will be stored at the 11 National Botanical Gardens across the country and DFFE nurseries.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the launch as follows:

Date: 07 July 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: African Pride Café, Pretoria National Botanical Garden, 2 Cassoni Ave, Brummeria, Pretoria

Dress code: all black

To RSVP, please contact Michael Mokoena 082 906 5795 / mmokoena@dffe.gov.za or Banele Mabena 066 420 0144 / smabena@dffe.gov.za

