Fourleaf Air Show at Jones Beach Over July 4th Weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and FourLeaf Federal Credit Union today announce that the annual FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach will take place on Sunday, July 5 and Monday, July 6 of 2026 as part of the Semiquincentennial (250th) celebration of the United States.

“To celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday, we are excited to hold the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach over Fourth of July Weekend to be part of an amazing semiquincentennial celebration in New York,” Governor Hochul said. “The air show is a popular summer tradition that millions of New Yorkers and visitors alike have enjoyed throughout its history. I encourage all to get offline, get outside and take advantage of these opportunities to enjoy all the unique recreational activities that New York has to offer.”

Traditionally the air show is held on Memorial Day Weekend at Jones Beach State Park. The change of date for the 2026 FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach will occur in conjunction with Fleet Week New York which has also moved from Memorial Day Weekend to the July 4th Weekend. The United States Navy Blue Angels have announced that they will headline the air show in 2026 as part of the celebration and it is expected that there will be many additional military performers, as well as internationally known civilian aerobatic performers.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said “What better way to celebrate the semiquincentennial in 2026 than with a great summer tradition on Long Island moved to the Fourth of July Weekend time period. Jones Beach State Park is a major recreational facility and the perfect location to spend this semiquincentennial celebration and enjoy all year round with family and friends.”

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union President and CEO Linda Armyn said, “As the title sponsor of the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach, we are thrilled to join New York State in celebrating our nation's 250th birthday with our amazing air show on the July 4th weekend. This is a once-in-a-generation milestone, and we are proud to showcase the spirit of freedom, innovation, and community that the air show embodies. It will be an unforgettable weekend of awe-inspiring aviation and patriotic pride, as we honor our nation's legacy and future.”

The 2025 FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach saw over 300,000 attendees despite overcast and cool temperatures. The attendees also generated $35.8 million in potential economic impact, further highlighting the air show’s impact on the local economy and regional tourism.

Although the air show will not take place Memorial Day weekend in 2026, Jones Beach State Park will still host events that weekend to continue the tradition of honoring those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The FourLeaf Air Show will return on Memorial Day Weekend in 2027.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 88 million visitors annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.