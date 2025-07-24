Local Mom-and-Pop Gym Goes Digital with Innovative AI Fitness App

The LunaFit App- Accountability Made Fun. Available now in the App Store and Google Play. The LunaFit App: Your Very Own Personal Coach The LunaFit App: Gym and Home Workouts

LunaFit, a local gym that pivoted due to COVID-19, launches an AI app to bring its community-focused fitness experience to users worldwide.

It’s like having your own personal trainer and life coach in your pocket—staying healthy should feel less like a chore and more like an adventure.” — Rich Hakman, Co-Founder, LunaFit

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LunaFit , founded by entrepreneurs Rich and Ariana Hakman, has officially launched a new AI-enhanced fitness application designed to make health and fitness engaging through innovative gamification and personalized coaching.The journey of LunaFit began as a local gym established by the Hakmans, who left their corporate careers to create a fitness community centered around personal connections and tailored support, initially focusing on new mothers seeking fitness after childbirth. The COVID-19 pandemic marked a turning point for LunaFit, prompting Rich and Ariana to transition their coaching efforts online, significantly expanding their reach and audience.Inspired by Rich Hakman's encounter with a concept involving an AI-powered virtual companion, the idea for the LunaFit app took shape. Over a span of two years, LunaFit developed sophisticated AI models capable of providing personalized coaching experiences comparable to the hands-on interaction their original gym members had come to expect.The LunaFit app uniquely integrates gamification, transforming fitness routines into enjoyable experiences. Through the app, users achieve milestones and accumulate "Moon Rocks," LunaFit’s proprietary in-app currency, by consistently engaging in their personalized workouts and health activities. These Moon Rocks can be exchanged in the LunaFit Marketplace for tangible rewards such as merchandise and discounts on wellness products, further incentivizing users' commitment to their fitness journey.Rich Hakman, co-founder of LunaFit, emphasized the company's focus: “Fitness shouldn't feel like a repetitive task. We’ve developed an AI-driven solution that makes it feel like an exciting adventure. Our aim is to maintain the personal connection we established at our physical gym while expanding globally through technology.”The LunaFit app continuously adapts personalized nutrition and exercise plans according to individual progress and preferences. Additionally, the platform offers comprehensive health monitoring, tracking various metrics including workouts, meals, sleep patterns, hydration, and steps, seamlessly integrating data from wearable fitness devices.LunaFit has also introduced a referral system allowing users to earn additional rewards by encouraging friends and family to join the platform.The LunaFit app is now available on both the App Store and Google Play.About LunaFit:LunaFit is dedicated to empowering individuals on their journey to optimal well-being, offering a one-stop destination for a healthier, happier lifestyle.

Welcome to the LunaFit Universe

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.