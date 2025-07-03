Stratos Solutions Inc. Expanding Office Space in Fairfax County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Stratos Solutions Inc., an employee-owned professional technical services company specializing in systems engineering and technical assistance and advisory services in support of U.S. intelligence agencies, will invest $1.58 million to expand their operations into 5,000 square feet of office space in Fairfax County. The project will create 28 jobs.

“Stratos Solutions Inc.’s expansion in Fairfax County reflects the strength of Virginia’s national security and intelligence ecosystem,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With a commitment to excellence and a legacy of service to the U.S. intelligence community, Stratos is exactly the type of company we want growing here in the Commonwealth. I applaud their decision to invest in new space, create high-quality jobs and continue advancing critical missions from right here in Virginia.”

“Virginia is where mission-driven companies thrive, and Stratos Solutions Inc. is a prime example,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This expansion not only reinforces Northern Virginia’s status as a hub for technical and intelligence expertise but also highlights the strength of our talent pipeline and supportive business environment.”

Stratos Solutions Inc. will expand its offices into a newly acquired office building at 14840 Conference Center Drive in Fairfax County to meet increased demands from the intelligence community.

“Stratos Solutions Inc. is proud to deepen our roots in Fairfax County, where we founded and have maintained our headquarters for over 20 years,” said CEO of Stratos Solutions Inc. Kevin Pratt. “This expansion reflects both our continued growth and our enduring commitment to supporting the missions of the U.S. intelligence community. We are excited to invest in our future here—adding new jobs, expanding our footprint and continuing to deliver the highest caliber of technical and advisory services alongside our trusted partners in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Founded in Fairfax County in 2003, the company’s employee-owners average more than 20 years of experience in the missions and systems of the U.S. intelligence community. Stratos Solutions Inc. leverages its extensive experience across this domain to include concept innovation and development, acquisition strategy, technical strategy, design, program planning and execution, application development, system delivery, integration and tests, and mission operations.

“We are excited that Stratos Solutions Inc. is expanding their corporate headquarters and thank them for decades of commitment to our community," said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. "Stratos Solutions Inc.’s groundbreaking work exemplifies the mission-driven excellence that defines the Fairfax County community and inspires economic growth in our region."

“I am excited to see that Stratos Solutions Inc. has chosen to continue to expand in Fairfax County,” said Senator Stella Pekarsky. “Companies who choose to invest in our community will find that Fairfax County and our residents offer world class talent that will continue to ensure that we are the best place to do business. I know that with these continued investments businesses big and small will continue to be attracted to our region and find qualified Virginians eager to work."

“I am thrilled by today’s announcement of Stratos Solution Inc.’s expansion in the 9th District,” said Delegate Karrie K. Delaney. “Their partnership with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to bring almost 30 new, high-paying jobs to our community is a testament to our region’s role in the high-tech industry and intelligence community, and it will continue to help Virginia families grow and prosper. I commend the VEDP for their work on this partnership and congratulate Stratos on their expansion and welcome them back home to the 9th District.”

VEDP will support Stratos Solutions Inc.’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

