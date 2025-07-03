Edgecom Energy Expands into PJM Market with pTrack® for AI Coincident Peak Prediction and Demand Response

pTrack® PJM online portal Edgecom Energy Logo PJM Peak Demand Price Increases

AI-Powered pTrack® Platform Now Available to PJM Customers, Offering Real-Time Peak Prediction and Demand Response Tools Amid Soaring Capacity Costs

Expanding into PJM aligns with our mission to enable industrial facilities with advanced tools to reduce their energy costs and help grid operators deliver demand flexibility cost-effectively.” — Behdad Bahrami, Co-Founder & CEO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edgecom Energy , a leader in AI-powered energy intelligence solutions, is proud to announce its official expansion into the PJM Interconnection market, the largest wholesale electricity market in North America. This move brings its advanced pTrackplatform to industrial customers across the PJM region, enabling precise Coincident Peak (CP) prediction and demand response participation – right when it matters most.Capacity prices in PJM have spiked nearly 10x year over year from $28.92 in 24/25 to 269.92$/MW-day for 25/26. This is in addition to a surge in transmission and capacity costs, which have risen over 900% since 2024. Edgecom's entry into PJM comes at a critical time. These increasing costs are primarily driven by higher peak demand, lack of DER penetration, and grid constraints throughout PJM, indicating increased system requirements and reduced supply resulting from plant retirements and delays in new generation projects.Now more than ever, proactive peak management is essential for large energy users seeking cost relief and energy resilience.The Power of pTrackEdgecom’s pTrack® PJM is a real-time, AI-driven Coincident Peak prediction platform that enables commercial and industrial clients to accurately anticipate high-demand periods and strategically reduce their electricity usage to avoid costly peak charges. In PJM, where transmission and capacity charges are set based on just a few CP hours per year, optimizing around those hours can result in hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings for large consumers.pTrackPJM leverages Edgecom’s proprietary data infrastructure and forecasting engine, which aggregates and analyzes vast streams of grid, weather, and customer-specific data. This high-fidelity approach ensures pTrackcustomers receive the most accurate peak predictions in the industry, with alerts delivered hours in advance, allowing for confident decision-making.Additional Energy Management Tools Enable Real-Time Visibility and ControlEdgecom’s holistic energy platform doesn’t just notify clients of upcoming peaks through pTrack; it also adds a real-time visibility layer directly into the same peak prediction system. Using battery-less, wireless IoT energy metering sensors, clients can monitor demand from large energy-consuming assets in real-time, making it easier to proactively manage coincident peaks.For facilities with existing Distributed Energy Resources like batteries, EV fleets, and controllable HVAC systems, Edgecom enables remote dispatch and intelligent optimization. This reduces the need for manual load shifting and unlocks greater savings potential.The AI Energy CoPilot, Edgecom’s generative AI assistant, is explicitly built for industrial energy management. It combines the power of machine learning and natural language interaction to deliver instant, tailored insights for energy managers, finance professionals, and operations teams.A Timely, Strategic Expansion“Expanding into PJM aligns with our mission to enable industrial facilities with advanced tools to reduce their energy costs and to help grid operators deliver demand flexibility in a cost-effective manner,” said Behdad Bahrami, Co-Founder & CEO of Edgecom Energy. “With costs skyrocketing, heavy energy user in PJM are under pressure to take control of their energy spend. Our platform has a proven track record of savings in other similar markets like Ontario and Alberta, and we’re excited to bring this same value to PJM customers.”About Edgecom EnergyEdgecom Energy helps commercial and industrial customers reduce energy costs, maximize sustainability, and unlock operational flexibility through AI-driven platforms. With a deep understanding of electricity markets and a commitment to innovation, Edgecom delivers actionable insights and automated solutions that turn energy from a liability into a competitive advantage.

