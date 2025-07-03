Attorney Rodney Okano Marks 20+ Years of Fighting for Las Vegas Car Accident Victims

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rodney Okano Car Accident Lawyer Law Firm, led by Attorney Rodney Okano, proudly celebrates over 20 years of dedicated service securing maximum compensation for injured Nevada drivers. Founded in 2001, the firm has achieved a remarkable 99% win rate and recovered millions for accident victims.

“Since day one, our mission has been to help people get their lives back after a crash,” said Attorney Rodney Okano. “We tailor each case to the client while fiercely pushing for the best possible outcome.”

The firm has built its reputation on aggressive representation in car, motorcycle, and truck accident cases, while emphasizing personalized service and transparency. With over two decades of legal expertise and specialization in Nevada injury law, Rodney Okano has consistently delivered results for clients facing severe physical, emotional, and financial hardship following accidents.

Clients benefit from a contingency-fee structure, meaning they pay nothing unless a recovery is secured. With millions recovered and a 99% win rate, the firm continues to stand out as a trusted name in Las Vegas personal injury law.

Nevada drivers involved in an auto accident are encouraged to contact Attorney Rodney Okano and the Rodney Okano Car Accident Lawyer Law Firm for a free, no-obligation consultation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.