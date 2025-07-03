The Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield Expands Team with New Law Clerks Committed to Community

Springdale, Arkansas – The Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A., is excited to announce the addition of two new law clerks, Brock Hatfield and Zach Hatfield, to the team. As the firm continues its commitment to providing exceptional legal services in personal injury, workers’ compensation, and other areas of law, it proudly welcomes these talented individuals who embody family-oriented values.

Brock Hatfield is currently pursuing his Juris Doctor at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law, where he serves as the Executive Notes and Comments Editor for the Indiana Law Journal. His legal experience includes internships at our firm and the Monroe County Courts, focusing on legal research and trial preparation.

Zach Hatfield, a first-year law student at the University of Arkansas School of Law, brings experience from his previous role as a law clerk at the firm. He has honed his skills in drafting motions, jury instructions, and medical exhibits. His involvement in student government and community service initiatives, such as food drives and charity events, reflects his dedication to making a positive impact in our community.

As members of the Hatfield family, Brock and Zach are proud to serve their Fayetteville, Springdale, and surrounding communities in Arkansas. Their commitment to excellence and community service aligns perfectly with the values of the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. Together, we look forward to continuing our family legacy of providing dedicated legal support to our clients and making a positive difference in the lives of those we serve.

At the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A., we are seasoned veterans of the Arkansas legal system. We have families who are proud to live, work, and play in Northwest Arkansas – from Fayetteville to Bentonville.

