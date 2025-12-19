Galloway Jefcoat Provides Free Safe Rides on New Year’s Eve

Lafayette, Louisiana – Galloway Jefcoat Injury Attorneys is proud to announce its New Year’s Safe Ride initiative, offering 100 free Uber or Lyft vouchers to help Louisiana residents get home safely this holiday season. The campaign is part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to public safety and accident prevention.

The ride vouchers, each worth up to $20, are available to individuals who register online by December 29, 2025. Vouchers are valid for rides taken between 5:00 PM on December 31, 2025, and 11:59 PM on January 1, 2026.

“This is one of the most dangerous nights on the road, and too often, alcohol plays a devastating role,” said Attorney John Jefcoat. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to make the right call and get home safely.”

Helping to Curb a Preventable Risk

According to the National Safety Council, nearly 375 traffic fatalities are projected across the country during the New Year’s holiday. Impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of these tragedies.

By covering the cost of a safe ride home, Galloway Jefcoat hopes to reduce the number of drunk driving incidents and start 2026 with fewer accidents—and fewer lives lost.

The program is open to Louisiana residents, with vouchers limited to one per person and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

How to Participate

Participants can visit the campaign page and request a free ride voucher by filling out the form on the page. After signing up:

Vouchers will be distributed by email on December 30 .

Codes can be used for Uber or Lyft rides between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Only the first 100 eligible sign-ups will receive vouchers.

Founded in 1996, Galloway Jefcoat Injury Attorneys has been a trusted legal resource for injured individuals across Louisiana for nearly three decades. Known for its commitment to compassionate service and strong results, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions for clients and takes pride in helping its community make safer, smarter decisions every day. This New Year’s, the firm is extending that commitment by helping people get home without risk—and without cost.

Galloway Jefcoat Injury Attorneys

1925 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506

337-717-1892

media@gallowayjefcoat.com

https://www.gallowayjefcoat.com/

Press Contact : John Jefcoat, Partner

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

