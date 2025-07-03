Rohde Brothers, Inc. Earns Fifth Consecutive Acuity Insurance Safety Award

This award is given to businesses that are exemplary in their partnership with Acuity to help ensure a safe workplace.

This award reflects the effort our team puts into each and every project to promote a culture of safety” — Craig Bahr, Vice President

PLYMOUTH, WI, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rohde Brothers, Inc. was recently presented with the Acuity Insurance Safety Award. This award is given to businesses that are exemplary in their partnership with Acuity to help ensure a safe workplace.This is the fifth year in a row that Rohde Brothers has received this award, placing the company in a select group of contractors recognized for consistent safety performance and proactive risk management.Acuity Insurance is a leading provider of insurance solutions delivering exceptional coverage and customer service to individuals and businesses in 32 states. With over $3 billion in annual written premium, the insurer manages assets exceeding $7 billion. Headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Acuity employs more than 1,700 people.“This award reflects the effort our team puts into each and every project to promote a culture of safety,” said Craig Bahr – Vice President at Rohde Brothers, Inc. “We’re proud of this recognition and of our long-standing partnership with Acuity.”Rohde Brothers, Inc. provides mechanical contracting services including industrial HVAC , industrial refrigeration, process piping , controls, and water and wastewater treatment solutions throughout Wisconsin. The company emphasizes technical quality, jobsite safety, and long-term value across its work in manufacturing, commercial, and municipal facilities.Let’s build something together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.