Request for Applications - Mobile Food Vendor Electrification Pilot Program

DOEE seeks eligible entities to support the electrification of two or more food trucks, food carts, farmers market stands, or other mobile food vendors. A single grantee, with an office or is registered in the District of Columbia, will assist two or more mobile food vendors with the purchase and installation of battery generators at low-to-no initial cost to power their operations in lieu of gas, diesel, or propane engines. The objective is to shift from fossil fuel generators to battery generators. The amount available for the project is $60,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-878-EA ” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is August 8, 2025. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

-Faith-based organizations;

-Government agencies;

-Universities/educational institutions; and

-Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.