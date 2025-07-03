Purnell Launches Patented Karya Tank Top: The Ultimate Travel Companion for Women

Purnell debuts the patented Karya Tank Top, a stylish, travel-friendly tank with built-in bra support and moisture-wicking fabric for comfort and versatility.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purnell, a leading brand in purposeful outdoor lifestyle apparel, today announced the launch of the Karya Tank Top , a patented groundbreaking apparel innovation designed specifically for the modern traveler. This versatile tank top combines the comfort of a sports bra with the style of a tank top making it the perfect addition to any travel wardrobe.Traveling can often mean sacrificing comfort for style, but the Karya Tank Top changes that narrative. Designed with the on-the-go woman in mind, this compact piece easily fits into any suitcase, allowing travelers to maximize their packing without compromising on versatility and comfort. With a soft, lightweight fabric that feels whisper-soft, the Karya Tank Top provides built-in support that lasts all day—from sightseeing adventures to evening outings.“Women have long faced the dilemma of choosing between space, comfort and style while traveling,” said Brita Womack, Co-Founder and President of Purnell. “With the Karya Tank Top, we’ve created a solution that seamlessly blends all of these needs, empowering women to feel great and look fabulous no matter where their journeys take them.”Key Features That Make the Karya Tank Top a Travel Essential• Classic Tank Top Styling: Effortlessly fits into any wardrobe. Perfect for all-day wear, from busy mornings to chilly evenings -- and it's an absolute travel must-have.• Built-In Bra Support: Lightly padded cups give you support and separate-but-equal shape, nixing the dreaded shelf-bra "uniboob."• Compression Fabric Band & Adjustable Straps: Offer a snug, gentle fit. Think pure bliss and say goodbye to strap digs.• Soft Moisture-Wicking Jersey Knit: Keeps you cool and comfy all day long.Whether worn as a stylish first layer under a jacket, paired with shorts for a casual day out, or even as a cozy sleep top on an overseas flight, the Karya Tank Top is designed for versatility. It’s a must-have for any woman looking to simplify her travel wardrobe while maintaining style and comfort.The Karya Tank Top is now available for purchase at purnellgear.com/karya and at our showroom in downtown Santa Barbara.Read more about the engineering story of the Karya Tank Top design here For product requests and media inquiries, please contact Dagny Dehlsen at marketing@purnellgear.com or 805-570-8692.About Purnell: Purnell is a family-owned and operated apparel brand founded by sisters Brita Womack and Dagny Dehlsen. With over a decade of experience designing high-quality outdoor and active lifestyle apparel for both men and women, Purnell is dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed clothing that enhances daily life and travel. Driven by a passion for simplifying women's routines through smart design, Purnell's mission is to empower individuals with versatile, comfortable, and stylish solutions for every adventure.

