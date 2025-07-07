Argent LNG to Unveil Its Transformative LNG Project at Gastech 2025 in Milan

Argent LNG, GasTech Milan 2025 Booth D10 Argent LNG, GasTech Milan 2025 Booth D10 Main Hall Argent LNG, GasTech Milan 2025 Booth D10 Main Hall Conference Room Argent LNG site overview Back to Front Argent LNG GTT Tanks 2

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG announced today it will officially unveil its flagship LNG export project, set to become one of the most ambitious and technically advanced energy infrastructure developments in the world, at Gastech 2025, taking place in Milan, Italy, September 9–12, 2025.Engineered to deliver up to 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of lower-carbon liquefied natural gas, the Argent LNG project integrates the technologies and execution capabilities of global industry leaders including Baker Hughes , UOP (Honeywell), ABB, and GTT. By leveraging advanced modular design, Argent LNG is set to dramatically accelerate construction, reduce capital expenditures (Capex), and improve long-term operational efficiency (Opex).“Energy markets are evolving rapidly, and Argent LNG is rising to meet the moment,” said Jonathan Bass, Chief Executive Officer of Argent LNG. “By bringing together best-in-class partners like Baker Hughes, UOP, Honeywell, ABB, and GTT, we are delivering a project that learns from past industry challenges and sets a new benchmark for speed, cost efficiency, and sustainability.”Unlike traditional megaprojects, Argent LNG has been purpose-built for record execution timelines and de-risked delivery—a next-generation LNG model that redefines speed, scale, and sustainability.Strategically located in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Argent LNG will harness the Gulf of America’s most established energy service ecosystem to achieve logistics excellence and eliminate drayage bottlenecks, targeting zero waiting days for vessels and cargo movements. As the premier hub for offshore energy services, Port Fourchon offers unmatched proximity to key shipping lanes, world-class infrastructure, and the capacity to handle large-scale LNG export operations with exceptional reliability. Location, location, location is fundamental to every successful development—and Port Fourchon is a critical stakeholder and the optimal port to support this project’s execution and long-term performance.With this strategic Gulf Coast footprint, Argent LNG reinforces America’s role as a cornerstone of global energy security and a trusted long-term supplier. The project is designed to support energy diversification for European, Asian, and emerging-market buyers seeking dependable, cleaner supply.The facility is being developed with a target of achieving one of the lowest carbon intensities in the global LNG sector, including methane mitigation, electrification of critical systems, and advanced emissions monitoring.“Location, location, location is the foundation of every successful development,” said Bass. “Port Fourchon is not only a critical stakeholder—it is the most capable port for energy logistics in the region, uniquely positioned to enable this project’s success.”Commercial Engagement at Gastech 2025Gastech 2025 marks the first public opportunity for the global industry to engage directly with Argent LNG on commercial and financial opportunities—including offtake agreements, strategic partnerships, and infrastructure investment.Attendees will gain insight into Argent LNG’s transformative execution strategy, which incorporates:Baker Hughes’ modular liquefaction systems for rapid, scalable deploymentUOP (Honeywell)’s advanced modular gas pretreatment technologiesABB’s modular e-house, automation and electrification systems for emissions-efficient operationsGTT’s cutting-edge LNG tank technologies for a reliable, safe, optimized storageWith a focus on low carbon intensity, the project integrates methane mitigation, electrified critical systems, and real-time emissions monitoring to help meet global climate targets.Join the Argent LNG team at Booth D10 in Milan to explore how this U.S. Gulf Coast megaproject can deliver value to your business.To schedule a private meeting or receive detailed project materials in advance, please visit www.argentlng.com or contact the commercial team at:About Argent LNGArgent LNG is an independent U.S.-based LNG developer committed to delivering cleaner, dependable, affordable energy to nations of shared values and emerging markets. Through modular innovation, operational agility, and a relentless focus on delivery, Argent LNG is helping advance global energy security while enabling a lower-carbon future.

