Selery Fulfillment

Selery Fulfillment Expands Nationwide with 15 Locations, Revolutionizing E-Commerce Logistics

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the e-commerce industry continues to accelerate, one Texas-based logistics company is emerging as a major force in national fulfillment: Selery Fulfillment . With 15 strategically located warehouses across the United States and nearly 1 million square feet of operational space, Selery is redefining what it means to be a responsive, scalable, and customer-centric third-party logistics ( 3PL ) provider.Founded by Jason Taylor, Selery Fulfillment was born from a single unexpected client inquiry and has since grown into a powerful logistics partner for fast-growing e-commerce brands. Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, Selery’s rapid expansion has been driven by its deep commitment to reliability, speed, and personal service—traits often missing in the fulfillment industry.“Our clients come to us because they’re tired of waiting days for quotes or support,” said Taylor. “We respond quickly, often within the hour, and every client has direct access to their dedicated account rep. That responsiveness has built strong relationships—and strong referrals.”Strategic Nationwide CoverageSelery’s 15 locations across the U.S. allow its clients to deliver products faster and more affordably, matching growing customer expectations shaped by giants like Amazon. The company is also expanding internationally, with sights set on Canada and Europe to support cross-border growth for e-commerce brands.In addition to serving DTC and wholesale channels, Selery offers value-added services such as kitting, barcoding, and customized packaging—critical for brands looking to scale without compromising on quality or customer experience.A Different Kind of 3PLWhat sets Selery apart isn’t just its reach, but its operational model. Instead of a large, impersonal corporate structure, the company is organized into “zones,” with each acting like a small fulfillment center within the larger organization. This structure enables tailored service while preserving the agility and close client relationships that defined Selery’s early days.Backed by technologies like ShipHero (WMS), Pipedrive (CRM), and Zoho (billing), the company is also investing in advanced tracking systems to monitor every minute of warehouse labor—giving clients clear insights into costs and performance.Growth Through PartnershipSelery is actively acquiring smaller fulfillment centers across the country, bringing them under its umbrella while keeping local operators in leadership roles. This win-win model provides business owners with better tools, support, and profitability—without giving up what they’ve built.“We’re in a stage of growth that’s both exciting and fulfilling,” Taylor said. “Helping other fulfillment companies grow as part of our team is one of the best parts of this journey.”Let’s ConnectBusinesses looking for a trusted logistics partner with speed, scale, and a human touch are invited to learn more.Contact Selery Fulfillment📞 (469) 687-7107📧 support@selery.com📍 1809 W. Frankford Rd. #160, Carrollton, TX 75007

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.