Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,693 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Jonah Bank of Wyoming

July 03, 2025

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Jonah Bank of Wyoming

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Kendall Hickman
Former employee of Jonah Bank of Wyoming, Casper, Wyoming
Embezzlement of funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Jonah Bank of Wyoming

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more