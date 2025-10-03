Federal Reserve Board announces approval of proposal by BancFirst Corporation
October 03, 2025
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of proposal by BancFirst Corporation
For release at 2:45 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the proposal by BancFirst Corporation, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to acquire AmeriBank Holding Company, and thereby indirectly acquire American Bank of Oklahoma, both of Collinsville, Oklahoma.
